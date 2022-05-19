Hepatitis: Is there a post-vaccine risk against covid-19?



A few case reports of autoimmune hepatitis-like liver injury have been reported following vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Vaccines against covid-19 are known to trigger an interferon-mediated immune response, which in theory could increase the risk of vaccine-induced autoimmune diseases. Efe and colleagues conducted a multicenter study to assess clinical features, treatment response, and liver injury outcomes after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

methods

We retrospectively collected data from patients who developed liver damage after vaccination against covid-19 in 18 countries. The type of liver injury was assessed by the R value. Acute liver injury was defined as elevation of alanine or aspartate aminotransferase (ALT or AST) ≥ 5x upper limit of normal (ULN) and/or alkaline phosphatase (AF) ≥ 2x ULN or ALT/AST≥ 3x ULN and bilirubin ≥ 2x ULN. Liver injury was classified as hepatocellular if the R ratio was > 5, as mixed if 2-5, and as cholestatic if < 2. Severity of liver injury was categorized as:

(1) mild if serum enzyme elevations met criteria for liver injury but bilirubin concentration remained <2x ULN;

(two) moderate if bilirubin ≥2x ULN or symptomatic hepatitis;

(3) severe if bilirubin concentration ≥2x ULN and signs of liver failure (INR ≥1.5, ascites and/or encephalopathy) or other organ failure secondary to liver damage;

(4) fatal if death from liver disease or need for liver transplantation. The simplified score was used for the diagnosis of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH).

Results

We identified 87 patients (63% female), with a median age of 48 (range: 18–79) years at presentation. Liver injury was diagnosed on average 15 (range: 3-65) days after vaccination. Fifty-one cases (59%) were attributed to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2), 20 (23%) to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (ChAdOX1 nCoV-19), and 16 (18%) to the Moderna vaccine (mRNA -1273) . Liver injury was predominantly hepatocellular (84%) and 57% of patients had features of immune-mediated hepatitis. Twenty-four patients (28%) already had autoimmune diseases before vaccination. Autoantibodies were studied in 83 (95%) patients. Among these, anti-nucleus antibody (ANA) was positive in 56 (67%), anti-smooth muscle in 15 (18%) and anti-mitochondria in five (6%). Both anti-SLA and anti-hepatic cytosol type 1 were detected in one patient. The level of IgG was measured in 79 (91%) patients, and hypergammaglobulinemia was observed in 53 (67%) of them. The peaks of AST x LSN and ALT x LSN were 15.4 (1.8-250) and 16.7 (3.1-203.7), respectively. Forty-four patients were biopsied. Of these, 34 (77%) would receive a diagnosis of probable/definite AIH according to the simplified criteria. Among the 35 cases that did not undergo liver biopsy, 12 (34%) still achieved a probable AIH score. Corticosteroids were administered to 46 (53%) patients, most often to those with grade 3-4 liver injury (88.9% vs 43.5% for grade 1-2 liver injury, p=0.001) or with immune-mediated hepatitis (71 .1% vs 38.2% without immune-mediated injury, p=0.003).

A second immunosuppressant (azathioprine or mycophenolate) was added for 11 subjects. All patients had resolution of the liver injury, except for one man (1.1%) who developed liver failure and underwent liver transplantation. Two patients who developed liver damage after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showed no changes when receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the second dose of vaccine. On the other hand, a patient with mild liver damage after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine developed severe hepatitis after a second dose of the same vaccine.

Corticosteroid therapy was withdrawn during the observation period in 12 (26%) patients after complete biochemical resolution. None of them relapsed during follow-up (44-140 days). The median time from onset of liver injury to normalization of aminotransferases was 46 (15-185) days, with no statistically significant difference between corticosteroid-treated and untreated (60 vs. 39, p=0.085).

Unknown hepatitis in children: guidelines from the Ministry of Health

Practical messages

The exact mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced liver injury is not known, but it is believed to be associated with a dysregulated immune response triggered by the molecular similarity between protein S and specific liver proteins. As practical messages, this study makes clear that:

The vaccine against covid-19 can induce immune-mediated hepatitis of a hepatocellular pattern, with positive autoantibodies.

If a patient develops hepatitis after vaccination, use of the same vaccine in any subsequent doses should be avoided.

Spontaneous resolution is common, the response to corticosteroids is good, and the prognosis is favorable.

The study design does not allow concluding whether there is an increased risk of hepatitis with a particular vaccine subtype.

Medical residency in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at HC-UFMG ⦁ Master’s degree in Adult Health with emphasis in Gastroenterology at the Faculty of Medicine of UFMG ⦁ Head of Gastrohepathology at the Military Police Hospital of Minas Gerais ⦁ Preceptor of Hepatology and Internal Medicine at HC-UFMG ⦁ Whitebook content – area of ​​Gastroenterology and Hepatology ⦁ Member of AASLD, SBH, GEDIIB.