Hereditary cancer: When cancer runs in the family and Science’s weapons to fight it

“Ever since I was a little girl, when I watched my mother’s terminal breast cancer, I thought, ‘It’ll suit me, it’ll suit me. At 40, it’s going to be me’.” The confidence is from Ana Paula Vinheiras, 55 years old. The death of her mother and grandmother, both at the age of 40, from breast cancer, made her fear, for a long time, a disease that, even without knowing that it could depend on hereditary genetic alterations, she was certain that “run in the family”.

The suspicions were not immediately confirmed, as the specialists from the Hospital de Santa Maria ended up shelving the case, as there was no living family member with the active disease. However, both Ana Paula and her sister, Carla, continued to be followed at the hospital, where they had annual MRIs and ultrasounds – a frequency higher than the usual standard.