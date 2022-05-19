Here’s What Elon Musk’s Fortune Could Buy







Cave Cay, Exuma, in the Bahamas Photo: Sotheby’s / Publicity

It looks like Elon Musk, 50, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, isn’t going to buy Twitter for now. But we can imagine some other things Elon could buy with his $224 billion worth. The companies Musk has created already have a huge market cap: Tesla is valued at approximately $797 billion, and SpaceX is valued at 100 billion.

The value disclosed for the purchase of Twitter would be US$ 44 billion. With that money alone, Musk could decide to invest in Brazil by buying the bank with the highest market value in the country, Itaú, with approximately US$ 40 billion.

Luxury spending with billions of dollars

But let’s do another simulation. Musk already has highly valued businesses, let’s say he doesn’t want to invest in any other company, but in other, more superfluous, assets. With Elon’s fortune, for example, the private island of Cave Cays in the Bahamas could be bought.

The luxury property is sold on the Sotheby’s real estate website for $55 million. When you have an island, obviously, you need a yacht. A luxury yacht can be purchased for around US$500 million. To reach the island, it is obvious that a commercial flight will not be used. So a jet, worth around US$400 million, completes the package. Did you spend enough? Not so much, there are still US$ 223,045 billion left.

Since Elon is a visionary, how about a plot of land in the metaverse, sold for around $4 million? Now, US$ 223.041 billion remains. When you are in the billions, purchases of millions are not so representative. That’s because a billion equals 1 billion. Elon could still, hypothetically, give $1 million to 223,000 people.

What Elon Musk’s $224 Billion Equity Could Buy:

• 4072 $55 million private islands

• 448 US$500 million yachts

• 560 US$400 million jets

• Donate US$1,000 to each of the 214 million Brazilians, keeping change of US$10 billion

It is worth mentioning that this article is just an exercise in imagination, the viability of any of the listed businesses was not studied, only a simulation based on values.