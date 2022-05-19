How Diego Alves went from idol to passed over by Paulo Sousa

An emblematic character in his time at Flamengo, Diego Alves carried the captain’s armband, won titles and left his name in history. However, in recent years, the goalkeeper’s life at the club has become troubled, marked mainly by the renewal episode. With the arrival of Paulo Sousa, shirt 1 changed levels and went from idol to despised, with a marked wear with the coach – exposed by the coach recently.

In January, the new technical commission took over Fla with the proposal to reform the squad, which was a request from the board. Sousa received the autonomy for the decisions and started the pre-season of the carioca club. When it comes to goalkeepers, there were three available: Diego Alves, Hugo and Matheus Cunha.

Paulo Grilo is Sousa’s trusted man in the preparation of goalkeepers. Although the relationship between Grilo and Diego Alves gained a showcase, right from the start, with videos posted on social networks, the situation quickly gained new chapters over time.

The last of them was after the victory over Universidad Católica, by Libertadores. Paulo Sousa commented on the absence of Diego Alves in the last games of Rubro-Negro, recovering from pubalgia. According to the coach, the goalkeeper asked to play, even without training for ten days, cited a meeting with director Bruno Spindel and, finally, reinforced that “the processes are not like that”.

Flamengo’s leaders prefer not to expose themselves so much to Diego Alves or Paulo Sousa. The transfer of responsibility for the reformulation process to the coach shows how much Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel withdrew from the process of closing cycles.

First contacts with Diego

At the beginning of the season, Diego went to Flamengo’s medical department with pain in his left knee. The 36-year-old goalkeeper was out of the match against Boavista, which marked the debut of Paulo and the main squad. Under treatment for recovery, the player appeared on the eve of Fla-Flu claiming to be ready to act.

At the time, Paulo Grilo pointed out that to be on the field it is necessary to train and, as Diego had been doing activity separately for a few days, the goalkeeper would not be fit. Internally, it is understood that this was the beginning of the ‘frictions’ between the player and the current coaching staff. The relationship became increasingly protocol between the parties.

Season debut

Diego only debuted with Paulo Sousa in the third game in which he was related, against Madureira, on February 16. The goalkeeper returned to play on the 27th of the same month, against Resende. Both performances were marked by flaws – at a time when Hugo was gaining more and more prominence in training.

Related for 16 games and not being called, Diego Alves found himself increasingly ‘cornered’ by Paulo Sousa. Behind the scenes, the goalkeeper has even reported feeling passed over by the commission. One of the main arguments is the lack of opportunity, even with Hugo’s flaws.

The commission, in turn, understands that Hugo ‘gave ahead’ at the beginning of the pre-season, as Diego spent more than a week in the medical department. In addition to seeing shirt 45 as a ‘diamond’, which needs to be polished to bring results.

Renewal, transition and third goalkeeper rank

Two seasons ago, Diego Alves and Flamengo renewed their contract for another year. The first time happened in 2020, with soap opera airs. There were months of impasse, as both sides were slow to give in, and only in December was there a common denominator, with the signing of a contract. One of the main reasons for the delay in the agreement was the financial issue, since the board gave up what it had offered.

Peace sealed, a new chapter: in December 2021, Diego Alves and Flamengo again discussed a renewal. The new deal divided opinion behind the scenes. A wing of the board was resistant to the new contract due to the goalkeeper’s age (36 years), the values ​​and, mainly, the internal evaluation of the need to reform the squad.

The goalkeeper has always been aware of the process of passing the baton. But, with the newly signed renewal, some say that Diego did not expect to lose his post so quickly. However, the arrival of Paulo, the injury at the beginning of the season and the confidence in Hugo changed the scenario for shirt 1.

The situation became even more troubled when Paulo Sousa, even before arriving in Brazil, mapped the squad and diagnosed the need to go to the market in search of a goalkeeper. Soon after, the Portuguese chose Santos, who was at Athletico-PR. The coach indicated him for his game characteristics and his personality, which would help in Hugo’s transition process.

The arrival of Sousa’s ‘chosen one’ made Diego Alves the third option on the coaching staff. While shirt 1 played in two games, the newcomer started four times, three in Libertadores.

‘Similar’ episode in 2018

At the end of 2018, Diego Alves was involved in a similar controversy. At the time, after being eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, for Corinthians, the goalkeeper felt an injury. During the treatment period, Mauricio Barbieri ended up being fired and Dorival Júnior arrived. The new coach, at first with no option for the sector, placed César, who, in the evaluation of the commission, corresponded well.

For the match against Paraná, for the Brazilian, even with Diego Alves recovered, there was a decision to keep César in the starting lineup, which displeased the experienced goalkeeper, who refused to travel with the delegation to Curitiba. There were reports that the number 1 and the coach came to argue during a meeting of the squad. However, publicly, both later, at different times, toned down the episode.

At the time, Diego Alves came to train separately from the squad and the future at Rubro-Negro was in jeopardy. In 2019, the management headed by Rodolfo Landim took over the club and coach Abel Braga arrived, which caused a change in the panorama, and he remained, becoming the team’s starter and captain.

Discontent and charges

The scenario for this month of May is a reflection of the relationship dragged on since the first friction. Sousa’s choices for the goal did not please the renowned goalkeeper, and Diego Alves was not satisfied with the bench. Meanwhile, the attitude of shirt 1, in saying that he is able to play without long periods of training, does not fit the methodology of the new coaching staff.

The statement made at the press conference exposed, in addition to Ninho, Diego’s troubled relationship with the commission and opened another chapter. Internally. The goalkeeper was even more dissatisfied and, now, unhappy with Paulo’s pronouncement.

In conversations, Diego claims to be exposed and even demanded a position from the football department. In the goalkeeper’s view, Spindel, who was quoted by the Portuguese, needs to speak out. The director was contacted by the report, but did not respond.

In the midst of this crisis, Flamengo presents itself today (19), at Ninho do Urubu, with a focus on the match against Goiás, Saturday (21). Diego Alves, in turn, was in the CT yesterday (18) to continue his recovery – doing internal work and in the field with the physical therapist.