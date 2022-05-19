How is it from now on?

To curb fuel prices in Brazil, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited a Provisional Measure (MP) that changes the calculation of the charge in the freight schedule. The document reduces from 10% to 5% the variation in the price of diesel that defines the revision of the table.

The measure corresponds to the extraordinary revision of the Freight Table for Road Cargo Transport, which, in practice, intends to guarantee sustainability to the road transport and cargo sector, especially the self-employed truck driver, “in order to provide a fair and compatible remuneration with activity costs”.

Freight table review

As stated in the changes, the legislation requires that the review of the freight table be carried out every six months (biannually), by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT).

Another planned measure includes an extraordinary review for each diesel price adjustment in the domestic market that exceeds 10% compared to the price shown in the calculation sheet. According to a note from Palácio do Planalto, diesel, the fuel used by truck drivers, has already increased by 52% in the last 12 months.

oil price

As a justification for the increases, the government declares that the price of diesel, as well as that of gasoline and cooking gas, follows the international price of oil, which has been negatively impacted since the beginning of the war in ukraine.

Therefore, the changes come at a crucial time to contain further increases. Last week, for example, the Petrobras announced an 8.87% increase in the average price of diesel at refineries.

Remembering that the provisional measure edited by Bolsonaro has an immediate character, however, it needs to be approved by the National Congress, otherwise it will lose its validity.