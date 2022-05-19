How to find out if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp? Look

Usually, when a person blocks a contact on WhatsApp, a lot of information is invisible. As a result, it is possible to know whether or not you have been blocked on the messaging platform.

How do I know if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp?

When blocked, it is no longer possible to view the information or send messages to the contact responsible for the block. It is worth mentioning that all these limitations are also valid for the blocker.

Blocking prevents:

Status View;

View the user’s profile photo;

Add the user to new groups;

Deliver the messages;

Call the user.

Why can’t I see contact details?

Beforehand, it is important to inform you that the fact of not being able to see the data of a contact in Whatsapp does not mean that it was exclusively blocked. In fact, there are many reasons that prevent you from seeing the profile picture, for example.

Cases such as contact privacy updates, lack of profile picture and changes made to the app can temporarily make data visibility unfeasible. So, try to find out with the contact if it was actually blocked.

How to Block a Contact on Android and iOS

On Android:

Open your settings Whatsapp; Now, click on the “Account” tab and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, go to “Blocked Contacts” – all contacts already blocked will appear on the screen; To add a new contact, tap on the “Add” option; Your contact list will open for you to select the person you want to veto. Remembering that it will no longer be possible to receive messages or view other contact information; Ready! One more person has been blocked from your app.

On iOS:

With WhatsApp open, go to “Settings”; Then click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, tap on ”Blocked”; When the blocked list appears, click on “Add new”; Now, choose the contact you want to block.