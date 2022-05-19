How to save energy during the coldest days?

Photo: Geraldo Bubniak/AEN

On these days of intense cold, anything goes to warm up. And electronic equipment such as heaters can be an alternative. But these equipment can be villains of the energy bill when used the wrong way.

Some precautions can help keep the electricity bill within the budget. Copel’s electrical engineer, Fernando Bauer, gives tips on how to adjust appliances such as showers and refrigerators according to the weather.

“In the shower, for example, it is important to take care of bath time and on hotter days, reduce the water temperature and make adjustments to the shower. When we talk about the refrigerator, which is an appliance that is on 24 hours a day, it is important to check that the rubber has a good seal and not use the back to dry clothes and shoes, which greatly increases consumption. One thing that a lot of people forget is to adjust the thermostat in the position as indicated by the manufacturer. On the coldest days it is not necessary to leave the thermostat at the maximum position”, informs the engineer.

The ideal air conditioning temperature is between 22 and 24 degrees, enough to warm the room. Fluorescent or LED lamps can reduce energy consumption by up to 80%. And adding as many clothes as possible to wash at once can also help you save money.

“We have two big villains, which are the electric shower and the heater. […] Using a shower by 4 people in a day, for 15 minutes each, consumes as much as 500 LED lamps on for an hour. Throughout the month this can represent [um aumento] of more than R$100.00 in the energy bill. As with showers, it is recommended to use the heater for short periods and avoid full power. A small heater turned on overnight for 1 month can represent an increase of R$200.00 in the bill”, emphasizes Bauer.

With information from the State News Agency.

Listen to the full report on CBN Maringá.