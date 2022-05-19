“I didn’t know”; Pato breaks the silence and exposes ‘discovery’ that made him ask for termination in São Paulo

In 2020, striker Pato broke his contract with Sao Paulo. The player was stopped for a period to then appear in Orlando City, in the United States. However, this Wednesday (18), in an interview with Central do Globoesporte.com, the player brought out his side and revealed the reason for his decision to leave the morumbi.

“When I left São Paulo, it wasn’t even for playing. I was practically sold out the year I was there. They wanted a deal they didn’t want. I had a little stress. It was with Cuca and Diniz, and I didn’t want to. It was for the Arab world, and I didn’t know. I wanted to stay, because I would do the job”, declared Alexandre Pato, to then address more details of how the atmosphere was at Tricolor at the time when he was on the verge of asking for the termination of his contract.

“I arrived with the contract with Raí and said that I didn’t want to stay any longer, that there were many things that were not part of what we had agreed. We had some discussions in the pandemic. Some players arranged something and some asked me to help. I didn’t want to be under that stress, I wanted to do the best for São Paulo”, concluded the striker.

Pato’s contract with São Paulo was until December 2022 and to leave, the player gave up receiving amounts that were open. Pato’s attitude saved the Club around R$35 million. The striker explained how he arrived at the decision and put his gratitude for São Paulo on the table: “Resigning the contract I thought fondly of São Paulo. My decision was based on what they had done back there, when they opened the doors for me in 2013. I have affection for the São Paulo fans. My decision to leave São Paulo was for me to be well mentally and the fan will always be in my heart”.

Pato made it clear that he doesn’t have any bad feelings about Tricolor: “Apart from forgiveness, I think you always have to look for the best in the other. Always on my side, as well as São Paulo’s, we have our goals and survival. I don’t feel sorry for anyone. I am a free person, with a calm head. The person who did the most harm to me, I have no grudge.”