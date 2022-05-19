Business

In Bolsonaro’s victory, TCU approves privatization of Eletrobras by 7 votes to 1

Federal government needed approval to start selling the company; court smoothed the sale model proposed by the Union, including the initial price of the shares

THE court Union accounts (TCU) approved this Wednesday, 18th, the second phase of the privatization process of electrobras. Of the 8 ministers who voted, 7 were in favor. The ministers Aroldo Cedraz, Jorge Oliveira, Walton Alencar Rodrigues, Benjamin Zymler, Bruno Dantas, Antonio Anastasia and Augusto Nardes approved the privatization; the president of the court, Ana Arraes, did not vote, and only Vital do Rêgo was against capitalization. At this stage, the Court analyzed the sales model proposed by the Union, including the initial price of the shares. The company will be listed on the Stock Exchange, and the Brazilian government will no longer control the company. The process is considered the main privatization of Jair Bolsonaro’s management and had the trial divided into two parts, such is the complexity of the matter. The TCU concluded the first phase of the procedure in February 2022. On that occasion, the Court defined the “granting bonus”: R$ 25.3 billion will be paid by Eletrobras to the National Treasury for the 22 hydroelectric plants that will have their contracts amended.

