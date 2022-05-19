In conversation with the US, Turkey tones down the veto of Finland and Sweden in NATO – News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, reiterated this Wednesday (18) to the top American official Antony Blinken Turkish objections to the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), but he was willing to continue discussing the matter with the other allies.

Çavusoglu, who met with Blinken at the UN headquarters in New York, thus showed a slightly more open position than that of its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who today insisted that he would veto the entry of the two countries into the Atlantic Alliance, which accuses him of supporting alleged Kurdish terrorists.

"We understand your security concerns, but Turkey's security concerns must also be addressed. This is one of the issues we must continue to discuss with friends and allies, including the US," the Turkish diplomat said at the start of the meeting.





Çavusoglu stressed that Turkey has always supported NATO’s “open-door policy”, but stressed that the case of Finland and Sweden poses problems for his country.

“We have legitimate security concerns because they have supported terrorist organizations and there are also restrictions on the export of defense products,” he explained.

Although Blinken did not raise the issue in his remarks with the Turkish minister, the US government was “sure” on Wednesday that obstacles will be overcome and Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO.

"I Think [as coisas] will go well," US President Joe Biden only said when asked about the matter by journalists.





The Turkish government accuses Finland and especially Sweden of being a sanctuary for “terrorists”, referring both to members of the PKK group, active in Turkey and labeled “terrorist” by the US and the European Union, as well as the militias. of the Syrian People’s Protection Units (YPG), which do not receive this classification.

At the end of the meeting between Blinken and Çavusoglu, the US and Turkey issued a joint statement in which they did not touch on the issue and only noted their "solid cooperation as partners and allies of NATO" and reiterated their willingness to find a way to end the war in ukraine.




