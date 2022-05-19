In court, Amber Heard confirms her role has been reduced in Aquaman 2

According to the actress, Warner Bros. didn’t want her return as Mera, and found a way to lessen her presence

Looks like the rumors were real. A few months ago, supposed reports said that the Warner Bros. I didn’t want Amber Heard back to continuation of Aquaman for his lack of chemistry with the protagonist of Jason Momoa. Now, in court, the actress confirmed that she had her role reduced in the unreleased feature.

During the recurring affair between Heard and Johnny Depp in justice, she had the opportunity to comment on the upcoming film by DC Comics. According to the actress, Warner Bros. I didn’t want her to come back as the princess mere in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She stated: “They didn’t want to include me in the movie. I received a greatly reduced version of the paper”.

Heard then went on to explain that rather than cutting her out of the film altogether, the studio had been drying her scenes in script revisions (via comic book movie):

“I received an initial script. Then, when new versions of the script came in, they had taken out action scenes, like one where I fight another character, to say the least without giving away spoilers. They basically took a lot out of my role, they just removed a lot of scenes.”

But what Aquaman does it have to do with the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? According to the actress, the accusations of defamation she received from her ex-husband – himself accused of emotional abuse and domestic violence by her – cost her several opportunities and jobs in the audiovisual industry.

Thus, Heard argues that Warner Bros. strongly considered removing it entirely from the Aquaman. In the end, they ended up leaving him in the film but, according to her, they are cutting his role to simply a symbolic presence. Rumors say that the actress’ team was not even able to negotiate an adjustment to her salary, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Anyway, if Amber Heard’s line is true, don’t expect to see much of Mera in the future of Amber Heard’s films. A.D.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters in March 17, 2023.

Enjoy and check it out: