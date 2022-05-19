‘In the mid-year window, Danilo stays at Palmeiras. You can dig’

Palmeiras hopes to receive offers for Danilo, but does not want to sell the midfielder in the window

Before departure between palm trees and Emelecthis Wednesday (18), at 19:00 (Brasília time), by CONMEBOL Libertadoreswith transmission by ESPN at the Star+the president of Verdão, Leila Pereiragave an exclusive interview to ESPN and spoke on several important topics.

The manager stressed that the São Paulo team expects to receive proposals from the midfielder Danilo when the European transfer window opens again, in the middle of the year.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

However, the representative stated that the athlete will continue at Palestra Itália.

“Palmeiras is working. Our squad is very short, we need reinforcements. We need to buy players, not sell players,” he told reporter Mendel Bydlowski.

“Palmeiras need to buy players like Merentiel [atacante uruguaio anunciado nesta quarta]. And, in the mid-year window, Danilo stays. can dig“, shot.

play 0:40 Via Twitter @Palmeiras | Clube alviverde shared on its social networks the first statements of the summoned midfielder

Alviverde renewed Danilo’s contract in January this year, giving the home-grown player a salary increase.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The previous contract was valid until August 2025, but now ends at the end of 2026.

In the current season, the 21-year-old has 5 goals and 1 assistance in 22 games for Verde.

It is worth remembering that he was summoned by coach Tite for the Brazilian Teambeing part of the delegation that will dispute the next friendly matches of Data Fifa.