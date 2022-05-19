In Vila do Vascão, Manaus fans give and receive affection before Vasco’s game | vasco

In the last training session before facing Guarani in a game valid for the eighth round of Serie B, Vasco felt a different atmosphere. Normally closed, the activity took place under the watchful eyes of fans and residents of Vila do Vascão.

Coincidentally, the village next to the 3B complex, where Zé Ricardo led the last activity in Manaus, is named after Vasco. From there, the view of the field is privileged.

Residents of Vila do Vascão watch Vasco train in Manaus — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

All the while, the fans encouraged the players. In the absence of Nenê, who did not travel because he is suspended, Figueiredo was one of the most celebrated.

Thiago Rodrigues also had his name shouted out a lot. Already at the goal of training, after hearing so many requests, he climbed a ravine and presented one of the Vasco residents with a pair of gloves.

Thiago Rodrigues presented a Vasco fan with a pair of gloves after training in Manaus — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt

Residents say that this has been the name of the village for over 20 years. Manaus has many Vasco fans.

Vasco faces Guarani this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Amazônia.

Training took place in a village named after Vascão — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt