Increase in Covid cases makes the government issue warnings for all 21 regions of RS | Rio Grande do Sul

The government of Rio Grande do Sul issued, this Wednesday (18), notices for all 21 state regions (see the list below) due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. According to the Health Working Group, the cumulative incidence of cases rose from 113.7 per 100,000 inhabitants to 223.2 per 100,000 people between the 7th and 17th of May.

THE Notice it is the first level of the 3 As Monitoring System, in force since May 2021, replacing the flag scheme. After this level, there are levels of alertwhen each region needs to adopt action plans against the pandemic, and actionwhen the state intervenes in these plans.

Nine weeks ago, there were no warnings issued in the state. However, the number of cases has been increasing in recent days in the state, also reflecting hospitalizations for coronavirus, motivating the Executive’s decision.

The consortium of press vehicles points out that the moving average of cases has grown since the end of April, reaching levels similar to those observed in March. Hospitalizations in clinical beds are likewise the highest since March.

Clinical admissions reach the highest number in two months in RS