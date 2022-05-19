Jennifer Aniston says she suffers from a condition that affects her mental health

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new interview with People magazine that he has long suffered from insomnia. The 53-year-old actress said the problem has been hounding her for ‘decades’ and admitted she often dreads the thought of spending another night ‘counting the cracks in the walls’ while watching the effects of sleep loss.

She said: “I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start to notice the effects of lack of sleep when we’re younger, because we’re so invincible… now you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental and physical function.

The former ‘Friends’ star went on to explain that the more she “worries” about getting to sleep, the harder it is to do so, and revealed that in the past she also suffered from sleepwalking.

“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep. I’m known for [sonambulismo]… I was woken up by the house alarms I set off. And I don’t think I do that anymore – that was when I was super sleep deprived. The body is saying, ‘Now don’t go out and turn off the alarm again, okay?’ ” she states.

Jennifer says that she sought medical help several times, and assures that it became increasingly difficult to stay healthy because lack of sleep prevented her from exercising.

“It became something I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really respect the three pillars of health – which are diet, exercise and sleep… biological system is completely altered”, he laments.

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Jennifer Aniston is ready to launch her own beauty brand by announcing a new makeup line called ‘LolaVie’.

The 52-year-old star filed a name registration application in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and hair care in July 2019, but it looks like the project is finally about to be finalized for her. launch.

According to OK! The Friends star has yet to share details about her upcoming products, but the LolaVie website is now online for people to sign up and be the first to hear about it.

The brand name also reveals its slogan: ‘Naturally you’, to confirm that all products in the line will be natural.

