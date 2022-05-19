News

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard generate more interest than the pandemic or abortion

JOhnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached an unprecedented level of popularity since starting the controversial trial because of the lawsuit initiated by the actor in which he accuses his ex-wife of defamation.

According to the company NewsWhip, notes Page Six, the trial has become the topic of greatest interest in the United States, overcoming inflation, the pandemic or the possible reversal of Roe vs. Wade – the law established in 1973 in which it was ruled that pregnant women have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy

This analysis is based on interactions – comments, ‘likes’ and shares – on social media, where the trial has been widely discussed and reported, and on Google searches.

Last month, there were four times as many searches for the name Amber Heard as there were for abortion.

