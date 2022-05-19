Johnny Depp Threatened To Throw Amber Heard’s Dog Out Of Car Window

THE Amber Heard’s sister claimed in court that she saw Johnny Depp threaten one of the actress’ dogs during an argument.

Whitney Henriquez, 34, told a hearing on Wednesday (May 17) that she saw the Hollywood actor holding a dog out of his car while traveling.

“At one point I hear the car door open – the back window – and Johnny was holding our dog out of the window,” he said.

“I was paralyzed. I was scared because I knew he was inebriated and the dog was very small,” she reports.

The witness ended up saying that Depp ended up putting the animal back in the car, starting to laugh at that point.

“He made some joke about putting it in the microwave,” he said at last.

