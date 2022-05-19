Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Gained Fans After Arguing With Amber Heard

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, has gained a legion of fans on social media in recent days after questioning Amber Heard incisively – and sometimes aggressively – in the defamation lawsuit that the actor is bringing against his ex-wife.

On Twitter, she was praised in memes made by fans of Johnny Depp. On TikTok, videos involving her name already have over 500 million views.

According to the website “The Tab”, Camille Vasquez graduated from law in 2010, and this is her first case involving celebrities. She specializes in representing the accusing party in defamation proceedings.

When I grow up I want to be like Johnny Depp’s lawyer — Yuri ??? (@Cloudtzk0) May 18, 2022

No more, but what is this Johnny Depp lawyer?

WONDERFUL!

Assertive, incisive, she doesn’t give Amber space to think, cry or make a scene, she’s destroying Amber’s narrative point by point.

Dr. Camille Vasquez is a phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/xxbHSTpyHj — Paulinha Diniz (@paula_jamille) May 17, 2022

During his interrogation, Vasquez accused Amber Heard of making up allegations of sexual violence, being “jealous” of her ex-husband and editing photos showing her face after the beatings to make the bruises more apparent.

Furthermore, it suggested that Johnny Depp was not the only victim of Amber Heard’s assault.

After a video shown in court of Johnny Depp mocking the movie “Aquaman” during a fight, the lawyer questioned the actress: “Mr. Depp got that role for you, didn’t he?”

Heard replied, “No, Miss Vasquez, I got this role auditioning.”

“Johnny Depp is winning on social media, so is his lawyer,” says Juda Engelmayer in an interview with The Daily Beast. “She is an expert in crisis management and was the spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein during the sexual harassment trials.”

“Historically, women defending men accused of sex crimes have faced hate on social media. But Camille Vasquez seems to have benefited from the acclaim of Johnny Depp,” says Engelmeyer.

She adds: “Ultimately, it’s about kindness. People always want to love Johnny Depp. He’s been there for 35 years. If he supports someone, those people want to support him too.”

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s attorney at the 2020 trials, was also interviewed by the paper. The jurist, the target of attacks on social media at the time, said that the difference in the reaction of fans can be explained by the fact that the lawsuit involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is not criminal – what is on trial is not the alleged aggression, and yes, defamation.

“People are very willing to support them, because they’re not afraid of getting canceled for that,” says Rotunno.