“Let her talk right”; Danilo surprises and signals about information passed by Leila Pereira at Palmeiras

Palmeiras won the Emelec 1-0 this Wednesday (18), at Estádio do Allianz Parqueand thus maintained the 100% success rate and needs a win in the last round in the group stage to ensure the best overall campaign of the Liberators cup. Because of this, they can have the advantage of deciding the knockout matches at home.

The winning goal came in the second stage of the match at the feet of Danilo. The coach Abel Ferreira fielded a mixed team, leaving players such as Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Zé Rafael. During a post-match interview, Danilo was asked about his permanence in the Alviverde team, which was confirmed by Leila Pereirapresident of palm trees.

“Firstly, thank God, both for the call-up and for what he has been doing for me and for the team, being able to help with goals. Aunt Leila and my managers match what they find there. I do not know anything. So since she knows, let her talk. what she said is talking”, declared Daniel.

the journalist Milton Neves also highlighted that the team from São Paulo is heading towards the three-time championship Libertadores and can achieve this feat unbeaten, according to the statement. “While some suffer in the group stage, Verdão remains as if it were a European team playing against weak South American competitors”, highlighted.