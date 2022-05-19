Libra accepts to meet revenue divisions requested by Forte Futebol if values ​​exceed R$ 4 billion

after the 23 members of Forte Futebol (plus Atlético-MG and Internacional) signal with changes in claims to Libra, the Brazilian League of Clubs (now with ten members) signaled that it can relax the rules on revenue sharing established in its bylaws. But for that certain requirements will have to be met.

THE THROW! found out with members of Libra that the proposal came directly from Codajas Sports Kapital (CSK), a company with which the group already has an agreement to take over the reins of the business in 2025, when the current CBF contracts involving the Championship Brazilian close.

In an attempt to get it right, Libra defines the maintenance of 40% of the revenue equally among all the participants of the competition, 30% of variable for performance and 30% for engagement, but only if the revenue is maintained up to R$ 4 billion.

+ Find out which teams have already joined Libra and who is waiting



If it exceeds this amount, it admits to adopting the English Premier League model, required by Forte Futebol: 50% divided equally, 25% by performance and 25% of revenue in the engagement criteria.

These criteria, by the way, that the group and the bank already admit to review after listening to each of the members of series A and B.

– It’s the closest to what they (Forte Futebol) asked that we got. It is important to remember that in the statute that they received, the projections indicated a minimum revenue of R$ 5.1 billion. In other words, it will be at least R$ 1 billion divided the way they want. It’s no small thing – said a leader heard by the L! who preferred not to be identified.

+ Globo must fight a new battle with SBT for broadcasting rights; remember the clashes between the broadcasters

For Serie B, CSK’s idea is to set the transfer of revenue at 20%, a middle ground between the initial 15% and the 25% requested by the clubs in Segundona.

For the League to be implemented, the CBF statute defines that at least one third of the participants in the A or B series must adhere. In other words, Libra needs 13 signatures. If that doesn’t happen, the Brasileirão will continue to be organized by the CBF and the two sides will negotiate their television rights on their own.

The new meeting between the parties does not yet have a defined date and place. Libra hoped to at least reach the 13 members in a meeting that would take place last week, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), but which ended up being cancelled.

TABLE

> Check matches and classification of the Brasileirão-22

> Meet the L results app!

WHO IS ALREADY A LIBRA MEMBER

Corinthians

Sao Paulo

palm trees

saints

Bragantino

black Bridge

Flamengo

Vasco

Botafogo

cruise



WHO MAKES STRONG FOOTBALL

athletic

America-MG

Atlético-GO

Hawaii

brusque

Ceará

Chapecoense

CSA

CRB

coritiba

Criciúma

cuiabá

Fluminense

Strength

Goiás

Youth

Londoner

Nautical

factory worker

Sampaio Correa

sport

tombense

new village

WHO STILL DOESN’T SUPPORT EITHER SIDES

Guild

International

Bahia

Atlético-MG

Novorizontino

Guarani

Ituano