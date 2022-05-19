Localiza (RENT3) and Vibra (VBBR3) announce earnings; CSN (CSNA3) share buyback

Some companies returned capital to the shareholder’s pocket, either via dividends, Interest on Equity (JCP) or share buybacks, this Wednesday (18).

Highlight goes to Localiza (RENT3). The car rental company will pay interest on equity (JCP), in the amount of R$0.146694635 per share, totaling R$110.3 million. The payment of JCPs is based on the shareholding position of March 29, 2022.

As dividends, R$0.274130886 per share will be paid, totaling R$206.2 million. The payment of dividends is based on the shareholding position of April 29, 2022. The dividends will be credited on May 20 of this year.

Vibra will distribute R$ 131.8 million in dividends on May 30th. The amount is equivalent to BRL 0.117107099 per share. Shareholders in the shareholding position on April 28, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends. The company’s shares were traded ex-dividends as of April 29, 2022.

It is worth noting that in relation to 2021, Vibra has already paid Interest on Equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$ 531.8 million (R$ 0.465454548 per share), which, added to this last installment, add up to a total distributed to shareholders of R$663.6 million (R$0.582261647 per share), referring to fiscal year 2021.

The company started a new buyback program for up to 58 million shares. The validity of the program runs from May 19, 2022 to May 18, 2023.

The purpose of the program is to acquire common shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury and subsequently sold or cancelled.

CSN Mining (CMIN3)

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) will repurchase up to 106 million shares of its own issuance. The acquisition period runs from May 19, 2022 to May 18, 2023.

