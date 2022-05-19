Locaweb (LWSA3) soars 13% with block trade; BBI raises recommendation

Locaweb (LWSA3) reported on Wednesday night (18) that it investigated the existence of a share auction in the afternoon between third parties, after a request from B3 regarding clarification on the atypical oscillations with its shares.

In this Wednesday’s trading session, Locaweb’s shares soared 13.95%, ending the session quoted at R$ 6.70, and being among one of the only five shares with high, on a day of strong losses in the stock markets, with the Ibovespa retreating 2.34%.

report of Brazil Journal highlighted that the block trade (negotiation in a block of a large number of shares) involved the sale of a lot of shares corresponding to 4.9% of the share capital of Locaweb, by a single unidentified shareholder.

Also according to the text, the major buyer of the company’s shares was General Atlantic, which had already acquired a stake in the technology company in recent weeks.

At around 9 pm, Locaweb informed the market, in a statement to the market, that it received correspondence from the shareholder General Atlantic, stating that it now holds 63,667,800 common shares of the company, reaching a shareholding of 10.7866%.

Thus, General Atlantic becomes the second largest shareholder, behind only the founding partners, with 27.10%. Other relevant shareholders are BlackRoc (9.70%) and William Blair Investment Management (5.20%).

Locaweb has high recommendation

Additionally, Bradesco BBI raised Locaweb’s recommendation to Neutral, from underperform (performance below the market average), maintaining the target price of R$ 7.00. According to BBI analysts, operational challenges still persist, but the assessment seems more reasonable.

Locaweb is trading at 20x EV/Ebita 2022, which they don’t find particularly expensive, they wrote in the report, but even then it still implies a 40% premium over its pair, Totvs, at 15x, with much larger gains.

Since the end of March, the company’s shares have dropped about 30%, while the Ibovespa has lost approximately 9%.

In the balance of the first quarter, Locaweb (LWSA3) recorded a net income of R$ 4.5 million, reversing a loss of R$ 8.3 million from a year earlier.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

related