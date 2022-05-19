‘Love Diary’ by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is revealed and brings impactful details. Check it out here!

With each step that the judgment of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gives, new behind-the-scenes details are revealed and show information that until then only the former couple had access to. And now, an important novelty can turn the case around and help in the final decision in the defamation action, it is a “love diary”.

According to information from the portal Nueva Mujerin the US court, Depp’s defense attorney presented a notebook, which is actually a kind of “love diary” in which the couple wrote about their relationship and in general about positive experiences of married life.

When asked by Camille Vazquéz about the excerpt written in 2015, which we will share below, Amber stated that it was a “message of love” for her ex-husband:

“True love is not just the madness of passion or choosing security over peace. It’s about having both. I saw in you the true bones of friendship and respect, but even more than ever I want to tear you apart, devour you and taste the flavor.”

More details from “Love Diary”

During the trial, Heard reinforced his accusation of aggression allegedly carried out by Johnny, one of them and of great impact during the honeymoon. However, Camille showed one of the excerpts written by the actress after returning from the honeymoon in which, in addition to a photo of them together, she wrote: “My husband, happy honeymoon”.

On another occasion, date of April 8, 2016Amber apologizes after a fight with her ex-husband: “Sorry, I might go crazy. I’m sorry I hurt you. Like you, I can turn bad when I’m hurt. There is never a good enough reason to get hurt.”. Elsewhere, she continues: “Let me try to fix this, let me try to fix this. You deserve. I need you… You are my cornerstone, my heart, my everything. I hate it when we fight”.

They just showed a “love diary” that had Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. In the meantime, Amber writes super beautiful things to Johnny POSTERIOR to supposedly being violated and more. pic.twitter.com/YxQIAKLJR1 — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) May 17, 2022

In these notes, Amber Heard apologizes for her horrible behavior. Let’s remember that a message with “forgiveness” from Johnny Depp tried to make him feel that he was automatically culpable. pic.twitter.com/sWs0Xpk7m7 — Juanito Say (@JuanitoSay) May 17, 2022

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that unusual details have come to light and that possibly leave the actress at a disadvantage during the legal dispute. However, what remains is to wait for the next statements and, then, the decision of the American justice.

+ KNOW MORE ABOUT OTHER CASE DETAILS: