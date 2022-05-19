NewsWorld

Man spends $360,000 on benefit received by mistake in casino – International

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius17 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Casino Roulette
(photo: Pixabay)

A Japanese man spent US$ 360,000 in online casinos referring to social benefits granted by covid-19 and, in his case, received by mistake, promising to return this amount to the authorities, “little by little” – his lawyer declared in the local press this week. Wednesday (18).

“I’m sorry I spent it all,” said the man, originally from Abu (West) municipality, according to his lawyer, adding that his client lost all the money thrown away.

This amount of 46.3 million yen was transferred to a single family, after a confusion among local authorities who organized an aid program for 463 low-income families affected by the pandemic.

At first, the recipient of the total amount in error, who would have been 24 years old, was not identified. On May 11, the municipality decided to file a lawsuit against him for his refusal to return the amount. Now, the person in question has decided to “return the money, although I’m going to have to do it little by little,” his lawyer said, citing his client.

Abu Mayor Norihiko Hanada told the press that he was “sincerely happy” with the stakeholder’s change in stance, but that he will not back down from the court action.

“I hope you tell the truth in court,” he added.

Read more about COVID-19

Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and in the world. Texts, infographics and videos talk about symptoms, prevent, search and vaccination.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius17 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Zelensky criticizes NATO’s refusal to establish no-fly zone – News

March 5, 2022

Dune 2: Austin Butler to play Feyd-Rautha in the sequel

March 11, 2022

Michelle and Barack Obama Won’t Renew Their Spotify Contract

3 weeks ago

Brazil has 3rd highest inflation among major economies, shows OECD | Economy

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button