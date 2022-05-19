Man spends $360,000 on benefit received by mistake in casino – International

(photo: Pixabay)

A Japanese man spent US$ 360,000 in online casinos referring to social benefits granted by covid-19 and, in his case, received by mistake, promising to return this amount to the authorities, “little by little” – his lawyer declared in the local press this week. Wednesday (18).

“I’m sorry I spent it all,” said the man, originally from Abu (West) municipality, according to his lawyer, adding that his client lost all the money thrown away.

This amount of 46.3 million yen was transferred to a single family, after a confusion among local authorities who organized an aid program for 463 low-income families affected by the pandemic.

At first, the recipient of the total amount in error, who would have been 24 years old, was not identified. On May 11, the municipality decided to file a lawsuit against him for his refusal to return the amount. Now, the person in question has decided to “return the money, although I’m going to have to do it little by little,” his lawyer said, citing his client.

Abu Mayor Norihiko Hanada told the press that he was “sincerely happy” with the stakeholder’s change in stance, but that he will not back down from the court action.

“I hope you tell the truth in court,” he added.

