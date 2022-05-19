Manchester City and Arsenal launch new kits for next season. Check out! | english football

The Premier League still has one more round in 2021/22, but two English clubs have already released their kits for next season. Manchester City and Arsenal released this Thursday the equipment they will use in 2022/23, with different types of tributes.

City’s first shirt launch is a tribute to former player Colin Bell, one of the great idols in the club’s history, who died in 2021. The kit is inspired by the teams that defended City between 1967 and 1971, in a generation that won a European title, that of the old UEFA Cup – and Bell is highlighted as a reference.

1 of 4 City’s new kit will have a dark brown tone — Photo: Handout/Manchester City City’s new kit will have a dark brown tone – Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City

What draws the most attention are the brown details on the sleeves and collar, bringing a different style to the uniform that usually only brings the traditional light blue and white. On the inside of the collar is a crown, which is a reference to Colin Bell’s nickname: “The King”.

2 of 4 Manchester City kit for the 2022/23 season — Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City Manchester City’s kit for the 2022/23 season – Photo: Disclosure / Manchester City

Arsenal in tune with the community

Arsenal, in turn, chose to extol the club’s relationship with the north London community as the theme for the launch of the kit. Each shirt sold in the club’s official stores will have £5 donated to the Arsenal Foundation, which supports local initiatives.

The launch video shows several players in some places that receive support from the club in the region – especially the Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who will become the number 11, in a Yoga center.

The shirt has a no-nonsense design, with a focus on the more classic style with a white polo collar, which has a red lightning bolt design. It will be used for the first time next Sunday, when the team faces Everton in the last round of the Premier League.

3 of 4 Gabriel Martinelli will wear jersey number 11 from 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli will wear jersey number 11 from 2022/23 — Photo: Disclosure/Arsenal