Mauro Cezar recalls controversies involving Diego Alves and criticizes the goalkeeper’s stance: “Does not accept”

Flamengo won by 3 to 0 the Catholic University last Tuesday (17), by the Copa Libertadores of Americabut attention turned to the goalkeeper Diego Alves. The archer has not received opportunities after the arrival of Paulo Sousa and has expressed his dissatisfaction with being in the reserve side of the Rubro-Negra team.

the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira used social networks to criticize the stance adopted by the player. “Once upon a time there was a goalkeeper who made 26 in 38 games in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, who was out of 9 of the 19 matches outside the place where the team sends the games and does not accept the reservation”wrote in ‘twitter‘.

the commander of Dearest has chosen to use Hugo Souza and saints, who was injured recently. The communicator shared old news that Diego Alves was involved in when he went to the bench. Still at Flamengo, in 2018 with the coach Dorival Juniorand at Valencia, in 2013, with coach Nico Estevez.

THE archer used social networks this Wednesday (18), where he published an image of Adriano Imperados with the phrase ‘May God forgive these people bad‘. Diego Alves recovered from a pubic injury and spoke with leaders of the Flamengo and proved to be available for the last match by international competition.