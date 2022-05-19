Goalkeeper Diego Alves, from Flamengo, posted on Instagram this Wednesday a phrase from Adriano, the Emperor, after being questioned by coach Paulo Sousa. In the photo, the former striker appears with the shirt and the phrase “May God forgive these bad people”. The message was seen as a hint to the Portuguese coach, who commented on the veteran’s attempt to return to play.

The imbroglio involving coach Paulo Sousa and Diego Alves is on Flamengo’s board of directors to be resolved, and the club tries to put on a hot plate so that there is no more fuel in the fire. According to the report, he found out with all parties – player, coach and board – there was no forced slash or the goalkeeper to play, nor the coach to bar him and expose him to show command. The two moves took place in a scenario in which Diego Alves wanted to help, but was still not 100%, and Paulo Sousa felt challenged to change in the face of Hugo’s failures, and wanted to explain that there were no conditions for this to happen. None of this excludes, however, the bad relationship between the Portuguese and the 36-year-old veteran, who has a contract until December and is out of the plans.

The cordless phone started after Hugo failed against Ceará on Saturday. On Sunday, there was already a movement among the board, with the information that the young man was shaken, and that the experienced goalkeeper would be available. On the athlete’s side, the speech was that the pain in the pubis would not prevent him from going to the field against Católica, for Libertadores. It was enough for Paulo Sousa to count on him. But that, of course, still required some tests, since the goalkeeper was out of training.

On the coach’s side, what arrived was that Diego Alves was undergoing treatment on Sunday at Ninho do Urubu, and would complete a week without going to the field. In this way, as he does with the other athletes, he was out of the plans for the game. Thus, Paulo Sousa confirmed Hugo as a starter on Sunday, also as a way of giving him morale with the group after another failure.

On Monday, Diego Alves was also treated at the CT and already aware that he would not play. People from the board who heard that he could be available came across the goalkeeper still reporting some pain in the pubis. One of them was director Bruno Spindel. At the press conference, Paulo Sousa describes this moment with the information he got from a physical therapist, but cites the leader.

– Every day an employee of mine talks to all the players to get sensations and understand what level of pain or muscle contractions or if they slept well or poorly. So we can adjust the type of work and actions. Yesterday [segunda] in the morning he continued to have pains. In the afternoon, our physiotherapist said that Diego was doing better, that he felt capable of training. If you look at what pubic pain is and how long it takes to recover, it can’t be overnight. Or for a meeting you had with Bruno Spindel at lunchtime. And that he quickly recovered and could be available to play-said Paulo Sousa.

Diego Alves didn’t like the approach and doesn’t want the impression that he forced a return. According to people close to the player, Bruno Spindel could go public and clarify that the athlete wanted to play, but that he was not ready yet. This Tuesday, after the victory in Libertadores, Paulo Sousa wanted to make it clear that the player to play needs to train before, which is even obvious. According to a source close to the technician, there is no need to create a circus for this reason. However, it is clear that Paulo Sousa does not have Diego Alves at the moment. For the player and his staff, he was already a card out of the deck since the Portuguese took over the club in January.