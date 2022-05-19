McDonald’s accused of selling smaller than advertised sandwich

US fast food chains McDonald’s and Wendy’s are involved in a lawsuit in which they are accused of false advertising. The lawsuit was filed yesterday in the American District Court for the Eastern District of New York, in the United States.

According to the lawsuit, chain restaurant sandwiches are much larger in campaigns and receive a larger amount of ingredients.

With 35 pages, the lawsuit argues that the food items in the advertisements are made up of beef burgers that are larger than those sold. McDonald’s and Wendy’s, according to the charges, “materially exaggerate the size of their fillings, using the same deceptive practice.”

“Advertisements for their burgers and menu items are unfair and financially damaging to their consumers, as they are receiving food that is much less in value than what was promised,” the suit reads, according to the US newspaper. The Washington Post”.

Regarding Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger sandwich, an internet user accused the snack of not being worth the US$ 9 (R$ 44.8) because the snack is much smaller than advertised.

“Is this your new Bourbon Bacon Burger??! This isn’t worth $9. You guys are crazy. Look at this…” he wrote.

According to the lawsuit, the ads use undercooked meats to ensure the largest size. “[Essa decisão] ensures a big, meaty hamburger, as fully cooked meat tends to shrink”, they explain.

So far, the only plaintiff in the lawsuit is Justin Chimienti, who is seeking compensation and punitive damages for alleged violations of consumer protection laws. The lawsuit is even organized by the same offices that accused, in March, Burger King of selling the Whopper snack in a size 35% smaller than in the ads.