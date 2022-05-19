Mega-Sena accumulates and must pay R$ 53 million on Saturday – 05/18/2022

Once again, there was no winner of the Mega-Sena main prize, which had the 2482 contest drawn on Wednesday night (18). The prize for those who hit the six tens was R$ 43,072,091.08, but accumulated and must pay R$ 53 million on Saturday (21).

The numbers drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, were: 01 – 32 – 35 – 44 – 45 – 57.

In total, 52 bets hit five dozen and each one will be entitled to R$ 82,539.97. Another 5,101 marked the court and will earn R$ 1,202.02 each.

According to Caixa, the probability of success for those who make a six-number bet (in the amount of R$ 4.50) on the Mega-Sena is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

Term

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

new lottery

Caixa Econômica also launched on May 2 the +Milionária, the new lottery that has a minimum prize of R$ 10 million. It is now possible to place bets.