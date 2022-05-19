Met Gala 2022: Dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty, look over 40 meters and more curiosities – Who

+



Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Normani at the Met Gala 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Gala 2022, which took place on Monday night (2), at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, featured a parade of looks from the stars on the red carpet of the event, from the most traditional to the most eccentric.

Blake Livelywho presented the event with names such as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, had the most talked about look of the night, for a ‘two in one’ dress, which went from gold to some blue parts. And this had an inspiration behind it, as well as many other outfits used in the speech ball, with various references.

Check out some fun facts about the Met Gala 2022 below:

Blake Lively

Blake Lively’s Versace dress contains many references to New York, starting with the bodice, which is inspired by the Empire State Building, the most famous skyscraper in the city. The train of the dress includes the sky map seen on the ceiling of Grand Central and the crown is a reference to the Statue of Liberty. The color change of the look even portrays the oxidation of the tourist spot, symbol of New York.

Blake Lively (Photo: Getty Images)

Kardashians/Jenners

For the first time ever, Kris Jenner and all her daughters were together at the Met Gala and, of course, they made a name for themselves! Starting with the matriarch, who wore a look inspired by the former first lady Jacqueline KennedyWhile Kendall Jenner decided to bleach her eyebrows, giving her look a different touch.

Already Kim Kardashian bet on the dress worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe in 1962, on the 45th birthday of the then US president John F Kennedywhen she sang Happy Birthday to You for him during the celebration. She wore the original dress for a few minutes and then swapped it for an identical replica. “I have a lot of respect for the dress and what it means to American history. I wouldn’t want to sit, eat or risk any harm happening to him,” she said.

Already the looks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkersigned by Thom Browne, are new versions of the traditional suit, creating a “unique” look for the super passionate couple, as if they were soulmates. Ah, it’s worth remembering that the couple’s nails also serve as tributes to each other.

Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala 2022 (Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble (Photo: Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian (Photo: Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes

The Tommy Hilfiger suit worn by Shawn Mendes, which has even been compared to the look of the superhero Doctor Strange (lived by Benedict Cumberbatch in theaters), is recycled and includes your initials on the lining.

At the Met Gala 2022, Shawn Mendes wears a look that was compared to that of Doctor Strange (Photo: Getty Images and Disclosure / Marvel Studios)

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed’s look from 4S Designs pays homage to immigrant workers during the Gilded Age. “The fabric is heavy silk and wool, inspired by noble immigrant workers”, explained the stylist responsible for the look, Angelo Urrutia.

Riz Ahmed (Photo: Getty Images)

Camila Cabello

the stylist’s dress Prabal Gurung for singer and actress Camila Cabello was handmade. The flowers alone took a month to cut and handpaint. The flowery theme continues in Camila’s hair and nails.

Camila Cabello (Photo: Getty Images)

Normani

It may not look like it, but the velvet dress worn by the singer Normanisigned by the stylist Christian Sirianowas originally red, but the end result was in black, and it is no less than 40 meters of velvet.

Normani (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker

The eternal Carrie Bradshaw from sex and the city, Sarah Jessica Parkerwore the stylist’s look Christopher John Rogers and it is a tribute to Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the White House’s first black stylist. Elizabeth became the official seamstress of Mary Todd Lincolnwho was married to President Abraham Lincoln, and the dress worn by Sarah Jessica is inspired by a dress created in 1860.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Photo: Getty Images)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone didn’t want to know about a new or custom dress. the actress of La La Land decided to simply reuse her own wedding dress, used in the ceremony with Dave McCaryin 2020, when passing through the red carpet.

Emma Stone (Photo: Getty Images)

Chloe Grace Moretz

The actress Chloe Grace Moretz wore the same Louis Vuitton coat she wore at Paris Fashion Week, showing pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection.

Chloe Grace Moretz (Photo: Getty Images)

Hilary Clinton

Former US first lady and politician Hilary Clinton wore a look that paid tribute to some of the women she most admires. Inspired by traditional patchwork quilts, the piece paid homage to names such as Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson and yours to Hilary’s own mother, Dorothy Rodhamwho died in 2011.

Hillary Clinton (Photo: Getty Images)

Hilary Clinton’s dress detail (Photo: Getty Images)

Kodi Smit McPhee

The actor, nominated for an Oscar for Attack of the Dogs, drew attention for the simple look, composed of pants, shirt and rubber gloves. However, Kodi’s Bottega “jeans”, oddly enough, were made of leather. “There’s so much diversity of people and cultures that make up America, so instead of the top hats and tailcoats of the Gilded Age, I wanted my look to be a celebration of casual Friday,” the actor said of his look choice.