Miley Cyrus bets on vintage looks

Vintage fashion is on the rise, after Kim Kardashian gave the internet a buzz for choosing actress Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the “Met Gala” this year, the new celebrity who is betting on older looks is singer Miley Cyrus.

On her trip to New York last week, the eternal Hannah Montana chose four vintage dresses to enjoy the ride.

Three of the four dresses worn by Miley are from the Dior brand, created by John Galliano, when he was creative director of the brand, and used in the shows of the fall-winter 2000 collection.

Last Sunday, to honor the Broadway musical “Chicago”, starring Pamela Anderson, the singer chose a lace and animal print print shirt dress, combined with a skirt in the same print. Miley even chose a brown, vintage sunglasses to integrate the look.

Miley wearing an animal print shirt dress (Reproduction/Instagram)

That same night, Miley went to dinner at “NBC Upfronts” and also chose a short nightgown style dress in black with lace details, betting on fishnet tights and black pumps on her feet.

Miley Cyrus arriving at dinner with “NBC” (Reproduction / Instagram)

This Monday, the artist performed at the “NBC” event and bet on a long red asymmetrical dress, with overlapping details. To complete the look, Miley wore a golden Dior belt, and rounded black sunglasses with white details, also in the old style.

Miley’s Red Look (Reproduction/Vogue)

Just last week, the pop diva drew attention for wearing a pink dress from Alexander McQueen’s spring-summer 2004 collection in her appearance on the American TV show “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

Singer on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (Reproduction/Vogue)

The singer published the photos using the looks on her Instagram and received praise from her followers and celebrities. Actress Vanessa Hudgens commented in one of the publications writing to her friend: “Icon“; “You are so cute, miss you”. Singer Rita Ora also wrote in a post praising and saying that she loves Miley.

Featured Photo: Miley Cyrus. Playback / Instagram