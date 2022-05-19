Money in savings ‘shrinks’ for 20 consecutive months; see alternatives to the passbook | Economy

Savings completed 20 consecutive months of losses to inflation. In other words, those who have money in the most popular type of investment in the country have been losing purchasing power for almost 2 years.

But where to put the money?

In April, the return on savings was 0.56% in nominal terms, while inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 1.06%, the highest rate in 26 years. As a result, the book had a negative return of -0.50% in the month.

In the 12-month period up to April, savings had a negative real yield (discounting inflation) of 6.58%a loss greater than that observed in the 12 months through March (-6.20%), according to a survey by financial information provider Economatica.

The last time savings had real gains in the 12-month period was in August 2020 (0.45%). In other words, money in savings is shrinking rather than growing due to below-inflation income.

Although savings are not the only case of investment losing to inflation, with the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic) there are currently other fixed income investment options that exceed the profitability of savings and that are yielding a return of up to 1 % per month, depending on the application term.

“The tendency of savings is to yield the most to inflation, so it is an option for the short term. As an investment, you want to earn above inflation. So, savings are not the product that will give this. It’s not giving today and it doesn’t tend to give in the future”, summarizes financial planner Myrian Lund.

How much does 1000 make in savings?

Since the end of last year, when the Selic rate exceeded the percentage of 8.5% per year, the profitability of savings has returned to the old rule, no longer paying 70% of the basic interest rate and starting to have a fixed income of 6.17 % per annum + TR (or 0.5% per month + TR), the same that was already paid for the so-called “old savings” (deposits made until April 2012).

According to the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac), an investment of BRL 1,000 in savings currently yields BRL 74.40 in 12 months, or 7.44% per year, already including the TR variation in the calculation and considering the maintenance of the Selic at 12.75%.

The country’s official inflation reached 12.13% at an annual rate in April, completing 8 consecutive months above double digits, and the financial market has projected an IPCA still close to 9% in 2022.

What are the alternatives?

Even with the hike in the economy’s basic interest rate to 12.75% per year, the return on savings remains frozen below the projected inflation for the yearwhile that of other fixed income incomes increased, following the trajectory of the Selic.

Simulations by investment finder Yubb show that the projected return for major fixed income investments far outperforms that of inflation, with a net return (return after inflation and income tax) of up to 6% for the 12-month period.

Among the alternatives considered as safe as savings and more profitable at the moment, the securities that accompany the trajectory of the Selic, such as CDBs (Certificado de Depósito Bancário), LCI (Letters of Real Estate Credit), LCA (Letters of Credit for Agribusiness ) and the Selic Treasury.

It is worth remembering, however, that when investing, it is necessary to evaluate not only the profitability, but also the objectives of this investment, the time that the money can be invested, the need for eventual redemption before maturity and the willingness to assume more or less risk.

“The first step is to raise money. And when it comes to investing, you need to have a strategy. What you want to have as daily liquidity, for the medium term, from 2 to 5 years, and for the long term ”, guides Lund.

Watch out for pranks!

The financial planner warns, however, of the risk of exchanging “6 for half a dozen”, since banks and financial agents usually offer customers options that are not always the most advantageous.

“For those who want daily liquidity, it’s either savings or a CDB DI. Those who already have greater control can make LCI/LCA with liquidity after 90 days, but almost no one offers this on the market. Then there are savings, the CDB with daily liquidity and some funds, but most bank funds are giving equal or less than savings when the tax is removed”, explains Lund.

Anefac warns that, to exceed the return offered by savings, a CDB needs to pay above 85% of the CDI, since the passbook is exempt from income tax, while CDBs pay IR according to the redemption period of the application.

A tip is to look for CDB options outside the big banks, which offer higher returns. CDBs are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) for investments of up to R$250,000 and when they yield above 100% of the CDI, this means, in practice, that they are remunerating more than the Selic rate. Digital banks and fintechs also usually offer 100% CDI yield for money deposited in payment accounts.

In the case of funds, it is always necessary to keep an eye on management fees and the risk of rising and falling in the value of the shares. Anefac warns that even fixed income funds may have a net income lower than what is paid by savings when the rate charged exceeds 2.5% per year.

“It’s much easier for the manager to clog the client’s funds because that’s where he earns. And this happens both in large banks and in brokerages”, says the financial planner.

For investors focused on the medium and long term, the Selic in double digits and the prospect of the end of the high cycle this year may represent an opportunity to purchase longer-term public and private bondsincluding pre-fixed and those that pay inflation plus a premium.

“In order to maintain purchasing power, it is interesting that I earn above inflation and the products that will give you purchasing power are the bonds that pay inflation plus interest. All banks and brokers have it, but they don’t offer it to the customer,” she notes, citing private bonds and Treasury Direct bonds.

Even without offering real gains, the savings account remains at the top of the list of investment modalities most used by Brazilians. A survey by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (Anbima) showed that the savings account is still the most used financial product among Brazilians in 2021, with 23% of mentions.

Other products, such as investment funds, private and public bonds, shares and digital assets, have a low share in the population’s investment portfolio, and a slice of 2% responded that they leave their money at home or on their mattress.

The survey surveyed 5,878 people in the five regions of the country between November 9 and 3, 2021.

As for the destination of applications, fulfilling the dream of owning a home is the goal indicated by 29% of the population. Then comes the security aspect, with the guarantee of having money saved for emergencies, with a 20% share. The other most cited priorities were buying a car or motorcycle, investing in their own business and retirement/use in old age, the 3 with 8% each.

The most revealing data, however, is that 61% of people do not use or do not know any type of investment, with 82% saying they did not make any type of investment in 2021, which shows not only the challenge of financial education country as well as the low income of Brazilians.

“Brazilians need to get used to saving money to make some level of savings. This is the first step. That’s what’s missing. Brazil doesn’t have money for investment, and neither does the population. government,” says Lund.

‘I can’t teach how to save when the salary is not enough for the basics’, says Nath Finance

Falling income and life in the squeeze: the ‘corres’ of Brazilians who don’t even earn 1 minimum wage

Selic rise: fixed income becomes more attractive, but high inflation erodes earnings

Investment comparison in April

Despite accumulating losses, the return on savings in April surpassed that of other riskier financial investments such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

See below a survey by Economatica on the comparison of nominal profitability in the month:

Ptax Dollar: 3.83%

Gold: 2.40%

Real estate funds: 1.19%

CDI: 0.83%

Ima-B (public bonds indexed to the IPCA): 0.83%

Savings: 0.56%

Euro: -1.35%

Bitcoin: -8.61%

Ibovespa: -10.10%

Investments in variable income such as stocks and cryptocurrencies are being affected in 2022 by high interest rates not only in Brazil, but around the world. Higher interest rates in the US make, for example, investments in US treasuries more profitable, which has stimulated the migration of capital to assets considered safer.