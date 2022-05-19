“Monkey smallpox” enters Portugal and worries Europe

This Wednesday 18, the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) of Portugal reported the identification of five cases of people with the monkeypox virus (monkeypox). The health authorities of Spain also declared that they are testing eight suspected cases of the disease, which on Monday 16, reached seven diagnoses in the United Kingdom, which made an alert to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This month of May, more than 20 suspected cases of infection with the Monkeypox virus were identified in the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region, five of which have already been confirmed by the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge. The cases, mostly young, and all male, are stable, presenting ulcerative lesions”, says the statement from Portugal. According to the DGS, more than 20 cases were under analysis, of which five were confirmed.

Thus, Europe reaches 12 infected with the disease that causes skin lesions. According to the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), it is a rare but not serious disease, with those infected healing within weeks. European countries, however, have been monitoring outbreaks since the first case identified by the British agency, on May 7. “This is rare and unusual. The UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because evidence suggests that there may be community transmission of monkeypox virus from monkeys, spread by close contact,” Susan Hopkins, the UK agency’s chief medical adviser, in a note.

On Monday, the agency announced that the four newly infected in the UK identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. The Spanish Ministry of Health and the DGS of Portugal did not disclose any information about the sexual orientation of those infected. “We are seeing transmissions between men who have sex with men, new information that we must study properly to better understand the dynamics (of contagion),” said Ibrahima Socé Fall, the deputy director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency interventions.

After the alert, the WHO announced on Tuesday that it wants to clarify the cases of monkeypox detected in Europe, a rare viral infection with symptoms that include fever, headaches and rashes that start on the face and spread. for the rest of the body. Similar to smallpox, it is milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s.

