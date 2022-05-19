Negotiations progress, and Jorge Jesus is expected in Istanbul to close with Fenerbahçe

The future of coach Jorge Jesus is close to being defined. According to the Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”, the Portuguese coach is close to agreeing with the Fenerbahce from Turkey. A target of the Istanbul club for some time, the ex-Flamengo has been without a team since the end of 2021.

According to the portal, Jorge Jesus met by videoconference with Ali Koç, president of Fenerbahçe, last Tuesday, who advanced the agreement. The coach is expected in Istanbul later this week, where he is expected to have a final conversation with the club. JJ’s family will accompany the coach.

Fenerbahçe’s invitation for Jesus to travel to Turkey goes beyond a simple meeting. The direction of the Yellow Canaries wants to present the club’s facilities and “take all doubts from the head of the coach”, as revealed by the newspaper “O Jogo”.

The Portuguese portal reported that the trend is that Jesus, if he really hits with Fenerbahçe, signs a two-season contract (until June 2024). Recently, the Turkish press revealed that the coach had asked for a salary of 10 million euros (R$ 52 million), including his commission.

Two weeks ago, Jorge Jesus was once again the subject of Brazilian football, after say that he would like to return to Flamengo. To journalist Renato Maurício Prado, the coach declared that he could wait for Rubro-Negro until May 20, but that he would need to sort out his life after this period. at the time Mister was in Brazil enjoying vacation.