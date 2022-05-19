Netflix releases May 2022: movies and series, full list

Continues after advertising

Finally, we have the complete list of Netflix releases for May 2022. And there are many premieres, including the new and long-awaited season of Stranger Things, as well as the return of Brotherhood and Who Killed Sara?.

Continues after advertising

Among the premieres, the new series O Poder e a Lei seems to stand out, among others. Here are all the Netflix releases in May 2022 in Brazil.

Netflix releases May 2022: series

Brotherhood: Season 2 (5/11/2022)

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

After a deadly rebellion, Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) face new enemies and, in addition, threats that test the bond between the two.

Image: Disclosure.

Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 (5/27/2022)

Continues after advertising

Darkness returns to Hawkins, bringing disturbing memories, terror as well as the threat of war.

Continues after advertising

Image: Disclosure.

Who Killed Sarah? – Season 3 (5/18/2022)

Continues after advertising

Last season, enemies became allies, and in that way, the truth finally comes out. But Alex becomes obsessed with a new enigma: what happened to Sara?

Continues after advertising

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (5/20/2022)

Continues after advertising

Sinister worlds, violence as well as mysteries await you in the third season of this Emmy-winning animated anthology. Directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Image: Disclosure.

The Power and the Law (5/13/2022)

An idealistic and innovative lawyer uses the back seat of his car, a Lincoln, as his office. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers.

Supermoms: Season 6 (5/10/2022)

Balance between personal and professional life? What is that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val work overtime to solve problems at home and at work!

Welcome to Eden (5/6/2022)

A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.

El Marginal – The Outsider: Season 5 (4/5/2022)

In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. However, on the outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.

The Circle: USA – Season 4 (4/5/2022 – 25/5/2022 weekly)

Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. So, get to know this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?

Also Read: All Series Canceled by Netflix in 2022

The Pentavirate (5/5/2022)

A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and therefore now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?

The Sound of Magic (5/6/2022)

A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

Empire of Ostentation: Season 2 (5/13/2022)

Crushes, friendships as well as frills run wild in the party and spendthrift life of this group of wealthy Asians and Americans of Asian origin in Los Angeles.

Love on the Spectrum: USA (5/18/2022)

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autistic spectrum seek love and thus deal with the dynamic world of dating and relationships.

Love and Other Dramas (5/21/2022)

Love is bittersweet and life is full of ups and downs. These, then, are the stories of the people who live and work on the bustling island of Jeju.

Netflix releases May 2022: movies

The Soldier Who Was Not (5/11/2022)

Two British agents devise a bizarre strategy to outwit the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of disinformation and starring Colin Firth.

Back to Prom (5/13/2022)

After being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, a woman wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

Image: Disclosure.

Opposites Always Attract (5/6/2022)

Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers (Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte) investigate a murder in a divided city, which, however, hides a great conspiracy.

Thar (5/6/2022)

A murder and gruesome torture plot rocks a quiet desert town. However, it’s a chance for a veteran cop to prove his worth.

Blade Runner 2049 (5/1/2022)

The contents of a secret tomb catch the attention of a powerful businessman, who thus sends replicant hunter K (Ryan Gosling) on ​​a quest to find a lost legend.

Also read: To lower the price, Netflix may have advertising between the series

The Widows (5/12/2022)

Four widows decide to commit a robbery to pay off the astronomical debt left by their criminal husbands. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell.

Image: Disclosure.

Elis (25/5/2022)

This musical biography follows the ups and downs of the career and life of singer Elis Regina (Andréia Horta), who rose to fame in the bossa nova era.

Servant of the People – The Movie (5/17/2022)

The president joins the former prime minister to stabilize the economy and face the oligarchy that controls the country behind the scenes. Starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Divine Divas (5/9/2022)

Eight iconic stars of Teatro Rival, stage for the first generation of transvestite artists in Brazil, share stories of the expression and revolution of the 60s. Directed by Leandra Leal.

The Two Irenes (5/16/2022)

A shy young woman discovers a shocking secret: her father has a second family and an outgoing daughter who is his namesake.

Cleveland kidnapping (5/15/2022)

In this true drama, young Michelle Knight is kidnapped and held captive for 11 years, finding the courage to survive in the midst of terrible adversity.

Jackass 4.5 (5/6/2022)

Follow the Jackass crew and their antics in daring and never-before-seen scenes.

One Second (5/22/2022)

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, a man escapes from a forced labor camp in search of a film with his daughter’s image.

Many Men in One (5/1/2022)

A crook (Vladimir Brichta) who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a privileged woman (Alice Braga) who is trapped in an unhappy union.

Netflix releases May 2022: anime

Vampire in the Garden (5/16/2022)

Despite their deadly enmity, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of paradise where both species thus coexist in peace.

One Piece (5/22/2022)

With the battle for control of Alabasta over, Luffy and the crew prepare for new and dangerous adventures on the famous Great Route.

So, what are you going to check out?