New 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE on sale at R$ 1689 – All in Technology

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

After the great sales success of the 4G version of the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung happily brought to Brazil its variant that supports 5G networks. With this, the South Korean company’s cell phone is even more complete! And today, you can get yours with a discount coupon and cashback of BRL 200 at a final price of BRL 1689.

Speaking of settings, the “new” Galaxy S20 FE 5G not only supports high-end mobile networks, it also comes out of the box with the latest One UI 4.1 interface. It is fully based on Android 12 and includes several dedicated tools and apps that make everyday life easier. In addition, the construction has IP68, which protects the device against water and dust.

The other specifications of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G follow the same as the 4G version. Thus, we still have a 6.5″ screen with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. In hardware, it works with a Snapdragon 865 chipset combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In addition, it has an 8MP telephoto camera capable of capturing photos with a zoom of up to 30X.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Features:

  • Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G modem
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)
  • Frontal camera: 32MP
  • Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm
  • Weight: 190 grams
  • Drums: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;
  • System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 out of the box

With a special price, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is one of the best value for money in Brazil today. However, correctly follow the steps below to get the best value:

  • Install the American App
  • Open the link below with App Americanas:
  • Blue
  • In the cart use the coupon: ANDROID10

Source link

