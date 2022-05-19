New “Furious Speed” will have scenes recorded in Portugal

Our country will receive action sequences with cars from one of the most popular sagas in the world.

The next “Fast and Furious”, the tenth movie of the saga, will have scenes recorded in Portugal, confirmed NiT with several sources linked to the local production. Many of the car action sequences — which made it one of the most popular movie sagas in the world — will be filmed on Portuguese roads.

The recordings will take place during the summer, outside the big urban centers. The production is currently shooting scenes in Italy and will later travel to Portugal. The dates and exact shooting locations have not yet been confirmed. It is also unknown which cast names will be present, but it is safe to assume that most stars may not visit our country.

“Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023 and details about the plot have not yet been released. In the list are names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

The Portuguese Daniela Melchiordespite not having been officially confirmed by the Universal Pictures studios, is being given as a certain presence in the film by the American specialized press.

At the end of April, a disagreement with the protagonist Vin Diesel – who is also one of the producers of the saga – led the experienced director Justin Lin to resign from his position. He was replaced by the French filmmaker Louis Letterrier, who is also an expert in action. read the article from NiT that explains Vin Diesel’s erratic attitudes that may have contributed to Justin Lin’s dismissal.

In 2022, Portugal will host several international productions. “Damsel”, a Netflix production starring Millie Bobby Brown, is currently being recorded at the Monastery of Batalha – later there will be filming in Tomar and in a village in Guarda. Find out more details at article from NiT.

In addition, Netflix will shoot a mega action movie in Lisbon during the summer — the one that motivated the criticism of the Parish Council of Santa Maria Maior, in relation to the noise and constraints that the shooting may cause to the population residing in downtown Lisbon. A famous Israeli actress will be the protagonist and one of the producers, NiT managed to find out.

