No death from Covid-19 has been recorded in Fortaleza since May 10, points out SMS

No deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in Fortaleza between the 10th and 16th of May, according to an epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department (SMS). The ministry continues to consider that the Capital presents an epidemiological scenario with a stage of “very low mortality”, in which “deaths are rare events”. Since the end of January, when the peak of the moving average of deaths of the third wave was reached, the City has had a gradual reduction in fatalities.

In total, 11,154 deaths from Covid-19 have already been confirmed, according to SMS. Currently, after an increase in deaths in January 2022, associated with the dominance of the ômicron variant, the curve returned to the stabilization trend in March, with a gradual reduction in deaths, expressing the plateau of the curve.

Regarding the number of cases, this week’s moving average is 13.4 confirmed episodes, down two weeks ago. “With the small number of daily cases, we have entered a period of stabilization, altered by a slight increase in incidence in the last week of April. The consistent decay meant that in mid-March 2022 the incidence reached its lowest level. The epidemiological scenario continues with low transmission (residual and limited), after the end of the third epidemic wave”, points out the secretary.

Until this Monday, 16, 18% of cases and 73% of deaths were confirmed in the population between 20 and 59 years old, while 73% of infections and 26% of deaths were confirmed in the age group over 60 years. Under the age of 20, patients who contracted Covid-19 represent 9% of the total number and 0.6% of deaths were recorded in this population. Most patients who died were male, with 54%.

In Fortaleza, cases and deaths have been concentrated mainly in high HDI neighborhoods. According to SMS, this region starts from the Meireles neighborhood in the central coastal zone, expanding to the south to the Aldeota, Dionísio Torres, Joaquim Távora and Fátima neighborhoods, and to the east to the Papicu, Cidade 2.000 and Cocó neighborhoods. The folder recalls that these populations have greater access to diagnostic tests. Other clusters of lesser epidemiological relevance are continuously observed in the central-west region of the city.

A total of 2,178,583 people – equivalent to 80.5% of the population of the Capital – received two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to data from this Wednesday, 18, from the SMS Vacinometer. With the third dose, approximately half of the population (50.7%) was vaccinated, with 1,369,991 people immunized. With at least one of the three doses, the percentage is 88.8%, with 2.4 million people. Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

