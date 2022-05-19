Nova Iguaçu continues with flu and measles vaccination

https://radio93.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NI.mp3

New Iguaçu – The Municipality of Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, is in the second phase of the national vaccination campaign against Influenza and Measles in the municipality. In addition to children, health professionals and the elderly, this stage also prioritizes the immunization of teachers, pregnant women, puerperal women with up to 45 days postpartum, people with comorbidities, among other areas aimed at serving the public, according to guidelines from the Ministry of Health. At the same time, vaccination against Covid-19 continues to take place across the city.

There are more than 50 vaccination points, between Family Clinics and Health Posts, for the population that wants to be vaccinated against influenza and measles. Immunization is important to ensure the prevention of complications from both diseases and to expand vaccination coverage. This new stage will run until July 3rd. The campaign takes place at the immunization points, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4 pm.