Nubank has a loss of US$ 45.1 million this quarter; delinquency is high

THE Nubank released this week the report for the first quarter of 2022. The survey considers all financial aspects of fintech, starting with its net loss of US$ 45.1 million (R$ 228.47 million).

Although the amount is exacerbated, the result is positive as the amount represents a 9% reduction compared to the same period last year. In addition, including expenses in legal and tax reserves, net income would be US$ 10.1 million (51.16 million).

However, compared to the same quarter last year, the default rate of the digital bank also rose, reaching 4.2% in March 2022. The result corresponds to an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared to 2.7 of the first quarter of 2021.

However, even with the increase, the bank’s default rate is still lower than the average for traditional Brazilian banks, at 5%, according to the latest survey. Furthermore, the expansion is a reflection of the expansion of the financial institution’s credit portfolio.

Nubank’s positive results in the 1st quarter of 2022

although the Nubank despite having had very high losses, its income was satisfactory, with an increase in the number of customers by 5.7 million, totaling 59.6 million account holders in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. The increase represents 61% compared to the same period last year.

“This was the strongest quarter in Nu’s history. We reached around 60 million customers and a record 78% activity rate. Our revenue-generating formula helped drive the quarterly result, which reached a record $887 million with low cost of customer acquisition, increased revenue per customer and reduced cost of service,” says David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubankin note.

According to the digital bank, the expansion is mainly due to the demand for 400% of personal loans. “Our loan portfolio expanded significantly more than the market and maintained healthy quality levels. This result is the result of our advanced risk model and our disciplined and resilient credit portfolio, especially considering the current macroeconomic conditions”, adds Vélez.