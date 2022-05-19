Oldest man in the world reveals recipe to pass 100

According to Guinness, 112-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez drinks ‘a glass of brandy every day, works hard and gets a good night’s rest’

Playback/guinnessworldrecords

Juan Vicente Pérez turns 113 on May 27



Juan Vicente Pérez, 112 years old, was recognized on Tuesday, 17, by Guinness as the oldest man in the world. The Venezuelan farmer turns 113 on the 27th of May and revealed the recipe to make it past 100. In addition to hard work and a good night’s rest, Pérez says it’s necessary to “drink a glass of brandy every day,” Guinness reported, adding that “he has exceptional health and memory. He remembers his childhood, marriage, the names of his brothers, children and grandchildren. He loves being surrounded by family and friends.

born in Venezuela in the city of El Cobre, Táchira state, Pérez has been married for 60 years and has 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 1997. The centenarian started working very early as a farmer. At age 5, he was already helping his parents on the sugar and coffee plantations, and in adulthood he served as a bailiff to resolve land disputes in the city where he lived, Caricuena. His family is “very grateful for the health” that Pérez has, says one of his daughters, Nelyda. Despite still wanting to live longer, the old man wants to be remembered as a hardworking person, faithful to his wife and his deep religious devotion when he leaves.

Perez joins the 118-year-old French nun, who took over as the world’s oldest person in April after Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who was 119, died. The nun’s recipe for living longer follows the same steps as the Venezuelan. According to the team of caregivers who care for Luciee at a nursing home in the southeastern city of Toulon, France, she drinks a glass of wine every day. “Your wine glass keeps you going and maybe that’s your secret to longevity,” said one employee. Sister Lucile’s adviser, David Tavela, has already stated that she intends to surpass the person with the longest life on record, Jeanne Louise Calment, also French, who lived 122 years and 164 days and died in 1997. Despite being practically deaf and use a wheelchair, she likes to keep her mind active. “They wake me up at 7am, give me my breakfast and put me at my desk where I get busy with little things,” the nun told Guinness World Records.