Olivia Wilde is surprised with child custody documents during presentation at CinemaCon Rolling Stone

Olivia Wilde presented the trailer for Don’t Worry Honey when she received custody of her children with Jason Sudeikis

Redaction Published on 4/28/2022 at 9:34 am – Updated on 4/30/2022 at 10:30 am

actress and director Olivia Wilde was surprised during the presentation of the film Do not worry, dear (2022) on CinemaCon 2022 upon receiving the custody papers of the children with Jason Sudeikis last Tuesday, April 26, in Las Vegas, USA. (via G1)

according to website USA Today, wilde presented the trailer for the new feature starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh when an unknown guest came on stage and handed her an envelope. Director believed it was a script and opened the document. Then she skimmed the paper and went back to talking to the audience about the film.

+++ READ MORE: 5 best films by Olivia Wilde, according to IMDb [LISTA]

The website stated that the papers are related to the custody agreement for the children. Otis8 years old, and Daisyof 5. wilde and sudeikis were engaged for seven years, but did not officiate a marriage. In recent months, the actress has been seen holding hands several times with styles.

A source close to sudeikis told the The Hollywood Reporter that the actor didn’t know when or how the documents would be delivered to his ex-fiancée and that it wouldn’t be convenient with the way it all happened. While Mitch Neuhauserresponsible for CinemaConsaid that nothing similar has happened at the event and that he will review the site’s security scheme.

+++ READ MORE: Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s film starring Harry Styles, ends filming; see behind the scenes photos

Do not worry, dear

With Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in leading roles, Do not worry, dear has names like Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Krolland KiKi Layne in the cast. For now, there are not many details about the plot, just that it is a psychological thriller. Directed by Olivia Wildemovie hits Brazilian theaters on September 22, 2022.