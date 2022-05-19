Outside Libertadores, Mancini praises the delivery of América-MG and regrets: “We let it slip” | america-mg

América-MG said goodbye to Libertadores after the 2-2 draw with Tolima on Wednesday night. After the match, Vagner Mancini’s coach praised the team’s delivery, the performance so far in the competition, and regretted the vacillation of the team that gave up the tie after winning by 2 to 0.

“América today gets a high score in the delivery, fight, good football” (Mancini)

The 2-2 draw in the Colombian city of Ibagué took away all possibilities for Coelho to qualify for the round of 16 of Libertadores. However, in the analysis of the American coach, the team deserved a better position within Group D. América is lantern with 2 points.

– I even said in the locker room that, given what América-MG had been playing in Libertadores, two points is too little compared to what I have seen on the field, a very big overcoming, with a very aggressive way of playing. The team tried the whole game, found it difficult and knew how to overcome it, ended the match putting a lot of pressure on the Tolima team – analyzed Mancini.

Vagner Mancini in a match against Tolima, for Libertadores

América-MG opened 2-0 before 30 minutes and ended up opting to bet on counterattacks. Without Wellington Paulista, Everaldo and Paulinho Bóia – injured -, Mancini opted for Felipe Azevedo, Aloísio and Henrique Almeida, in attack.

For the coach, the rapport between Aloísio and Henrique Almeida was positive. In addition, the coach made an assessment of Tolima’s pressure, after leaving behind on the scoreboard, it was natural.

– We leave Ibagué with the feeling that we missed two points, because we were winning the match by two to zero and we started the match very well. Aloísio and Henrique at the front gave the team a very interesting mobility and we immediately opened up two to zero and then it was natural for Tolima to go forward and then we took the tie very quickly, in two moves that we can’t really specify the what happened. We go back to the second half with a draw, playing in Tolima’s field, with a heavy field, with rain. The team endured very well physically, we had the opportunity to take the win. People are sorry, obviously.

This is the first time that América-MG disputes the Libertadores, in its 110 years of history. The team secured a spot in the preliminary phase of the competition by finishing last year’s Brasileirão in eighth place, with 53 points.

Coelho eliminated Guaraní-PAR and Barcelona-EQU, both on penalties, to guarantee a spot in the group stage. The draw placed the team in one of the most balanced brackets of the tournament, against three national champions.

Despite being eliminated one round to go, América-MG is in the fight for third place in the bracket – a position that gives a direct spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

For that, Coelho needs to root for Atlético-MG to beat Independiente del Valle, tomorrow, and then beat the Ecuadorian team, in the last round of Group D.

Alósio disputes the ball in a game between América-MG against Tolima

Mancini believes that the last round against the Ecuadorian team will be very complicated, because the Ecuadorian team will also be looking for a place in the Sudamericana, in addition to playing in front of their fans.

– I expect another game like this, Del Valle will impose a difficulty on us, not only because of the good team they have, but due to the altitude, we will not have an easy life. But we are very willing to go there, play a great game, and seek the victory that still gives us the possibility of being a South American and even for us to come out with victory in the competition