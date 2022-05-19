Palmeiras beats Emelec, equals record and follows 100% in Libertadores

Palmeiras did not win as they had always been doing in Libertadores. But it beat Emelec-EQU 1-0, with a goal from Danilo, remains 100% in the Copa Libertadores – the only one in the tournament – ​​and became the best attack in the group stage in the history of the continental tournament, tied with River Plate. 2020: both with 21 goals.

Thus, Alviverde remains firm in its objective of having the best overall campaign of the current edition of the tournament, which will give it an advantage in deciding the spots at home until an eventual semifinal of the tournament – the decision will be in Guayaquil (EQU). Due to their goal difference, a draw against Deportivo Táchira-VEN, in the last round, Tuesday (24), guarantees the goal.

game chronology

Palmeiras had a good first half and ended up at 0-0. Verdão even threatened the Ecuadorians in the 4th minute, with a shot by Atuesta. At 23′, Scarpa took a corner directly into the goal and almost surprised Ortiz. At 42′, Gustavo Gómez hit the goal from inside the small area after Rony’s cross.

In the second half, Palmeiras followed better, especially after the entries of Dudu, Veiga and Vanderlan. And, at 29′, as in the last three games, Danilo scored the net in his own way: appearing to take advantage of the leftover at the second post.

It went well: Danilo is still in great shape

The Palmeiras lineman in the Brazilian team maintained the high level and decided the game in favor of Palmeiras with another opportunistic goal. Since Tite’s call, Danilo has scored in all three games he has played in.

Too bad: Ron wasted a lot of chances

To say that he was bad is perhaps an exaggeration, but shirt 10 wasted good chances, and made the game a little more difficult for Verdão.

Palmeiras game

Palmeiras maintained their consistency, but had difficulty opening the scoring. The team had some interesting moves and players like Atuesta and Gabriel Menino played well.

Emelec’s game

The Ecuadorians came to try to draw and they were succeeding. After they took the goal, at 29′ of the final stage, they tried to leave, but they didn’t have the strength.

Gabriel Menino after almost two months

It was on March 20 that Menino had started the last game as a starter for Palmeiras — 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino, for Paulista. The shirt number 25 started tonight’s match and did well, playing as a midfielder on the right, making a good pair with Marcos Rocha.

Atuesta much smarter than usual

Cast as a central midfielder, the Colombian may have played his best game with the Palmeiras shirt. Smart, he helped in the marking and in the transition to the attack, stole balls and even scored the net, in the 34′. But the referee pointed out that goalkeeper Ortiz was fouled after a cross by Rony.

Abel puts trio in the second half

Although Palmeiras were not bad, the score did not change, and Abel Ferreira decided to throw three players on the field at once. Dudu, Veiga and Vanderlan entered the field for Scarpa, Atuesta and Jorge to leave. This made Dudu act on the left.

Danilo appeared to solve

In an interview with UOL Esporte published this Wednesday (18), Danilo said he was the “man of the second post”, who takes advantage of the leftovers on the opposite side to the one from which the ball comes crossed. And so it was, Scarpa bcrossed, Navarro deflected and there was shirt 28 to guarantee the victory.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES 1 x 0 EMELEC (EQU)

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Fifth round of Group A

Date: May 18, 2022, Wednesday

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Nicolás Gamboa (CHI)

assistants: Claudio Urrutia and Jose Retamal (both from CHI)

Goal: Danilo, at 29′ of the 2nd half

yellow cards: Jackson Rodriguez, Pedro Ortiz and Carabalí (EME)

Public: 32,553

Income: BRL 2,090,453.10

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Kuscevic and Jorge (Vanderlan); Danilo, Menino (Zé Rafael), Atuesta (Veiga) and Gustavo Scarpa (Dudu); Navarro and Rony (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira

EMELEC: Ortiz; Romario Caicedo, Quintero, Guevara and Rodríguez; Carabalí (Challah), Vera and Cevallos; Lastra (Gracia), Zapata and Cabeza. Technician: Ismael Rescalvo