Plane takes off with tapes covering engine sensors and crew only notices after landing

Image: Adam Moreira / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





The Australian Transporation and Safety Board (ATSB) issued a report stating that it found that a Qantas Boeing 787-9 aircraft took off with tape covering the 4 sensors located in the engine nacelle. (fan cowl) of the jet, due to an error by the ground crew and in breach of the procedures established by the manufacturer. This resulted in the aircraft starting with reduced redundancy for the engine’s electronic control system.

Despite this, the flight crew reported that the flight was uneventful and a review of the flight data confirmed that there was no adverse effect on the aircraft or its engine systems.

What happened

On the evening of September 21, 2021, a Boeing Company 787-9, registered VH-ZNJ and operated by Qantas Airways, was prepared for a cargo flight from Melbourne, Victoria, to Los Angeles, United States. This involved removing the probe covers pitot and static doors, among other tasks, associated with restoring the aircraft to flight status after an aircraft ‘parking’ procedure.

At around 08:25 on 22 September 2021, an external pre-flight inspection was performed by one of the flight crew, with no anomalies detected. The aircraft also underwent a pre-departure external inspection by ground service dispatch personnel, before departing Melbourne at around 09:00. The aircraft landed in Los Angeles about 14.5 hours later after an uneventful flight.

During the post-flight inspection, engineering identified that all 4 static ports on the engine fan cover were covered with masking tape.generating the incident report.





what was done

After the incident, Qantas distributed memos to engineering, flight crew and ramp, highlighting the location of the static fan hood doors and that they can be covered when aircraft are parked for certain periods. The memos further reinforced the importance of following documented engineering, pre-flight and dispatch procedures.

In addition, the airline amended the aircraft’s ‘parking’ and ‘restoration’ instructions to reference the manufacturer’s procedures. These instructions will now identify static port locations to ensure consistency in maintenance practices.





security message

“When performing safety-critical tasks such as aircraft maintenance, it is very important that procedures are clear and unambiguous to avoid misinterpretations and errors, as occurred in this incident.”said the ATSB.

Commonly, tapes that say “Remove Before Flight” are a reminder to remove covers or locking devices before flight. Failure to remove these devices and covers may impede the functionality of certain aircraft systems. In certain circumstances, the notices may be attached to the aircraft and not hung freely, which may reduce their visibility.

Targeted inspection of locations and components, rather than relying on tapes, which can come loose, can help identify when these covers or devices have not been removed.



