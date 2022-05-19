Police arrest three suspects involved in shooting with three dead at a health center in Fortaleza | Ceará

Three people suspected of involvement in the shooting that left three people dead, two at a health post, and another at the exit of the unit in Fortaleza, were arrested on Wednesday night (18), hours after the crime. The case took place at the Edmar Fujita gas station, in the Dias Macedo neighborhood, close to the Arena Castelão stadium. The information about the arrests was released by Governor Izolda Cela in a post on social media.

At first, Governor Izolda Cela had informed about the arrest of two suspects, including the person responsible for the shooting. About 40 minutes later, the governor announced the arrest of the third.

“I inform you that the third man suspected of involvement in the episode of violence at the Fortaleza health center has just been arrested this afternoon. That they pay in court for the very serious and unacceptable crime committed”, wrote Izolda in a post on Twitter.

In addition to the three dead, four other people were shot and taken to a hospital in the region, according to initial information gathered at the scene of the shooting. Witnesses say criminals broke into the hospital unit and started shooting. Photos sent to g1 show two people lying on the floor of the gas station. Of the three fatal victims, two men wore electronic anklets. The third dead is a 58-year-old man, who was at the scene awaiting medical consultation.

Two of the dead had left prison 10 days ago.

Shooting at a health center in Fortaleza leaves three people dead. — Photo: Biana Alencar/SVM

In a note, the Secretary of Public Security states that the two men wearing anklets had left prison 10 days ago, and that they had a criminal record for intentional homicide, drug trafficking, and robberies. The third victim, a 58-year-old man, had no criminal records.

According to information passed on by the police at the scene, the two men who wore anklets were at the post seeking vaccination. Three criminals arrived at the scene and one of them went to talk to one of the victims. The criminal then pulled out a firearm and fired.

According to police, the action was recorded by CCTV cameras. The suspicion is that a fourth criminal would be in a car outside the post supporting the trio.

Sought, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) said, in a note, that activities at the post were suspended this Wednesday after the shooting. Residents of the region who need medical attention can go to any health unit in the capital.