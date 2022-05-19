NewsWorld

Project “With God has a way” from Brazil is presented to Pope Francis

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius17 hours ago
The project of social transformation and restoration of dignity to homeless people is developed by the Lumen Evangelization Work. Edwin Costa was the one who gave Francisco a letter and illustrative material about “With God there’s a way”, which show how this experience has fertilized community life in Brazil. Today, the initiative unites more than 400 charisms to, “together, make this experience of loving Jesus forsaken”.

Andressa Collet and Silvonei José – Vatican News

At the end of this Wednesday’s General Audience (18), as has been the case in recent weeks, the Pope has welcomed several pilgrims present in St. Peter’s Square. As was the case with a trio of Brazilians who work together to develop a special mission in Guinea-Bissau: Fr. Renato Chiera, from Casa do Menor, and the couple from Obra Lumen de Evangelização, Edwin Costa with his wife Raquel. In an interview with Silvonei José, Edwin spoke of the joy of bringing “good news” to the Pontiff about the assistance works and of representing the communities in Brazil and Africa, “who would also like to express all the gratitude they have to the Holy Father for the words of encouragement”:

“We brought some things produced by brothers who were once on the streets and today have been welcomed and loved as a result of all this movement; and also many written messages, which many brothers wanted to write in their own hand. And we brought them to the Pope. the messages and was very happy.”

Edwin and Raquel, from the Lumen Work, and Fr. Chiera, from Casa do Menor

“With God there is a way”

Edwin talks about people, many marked by chemical dependency, prostitution and violence, who were rescued on the street, through the 2016 project “With God has a way”, which emerged in the Year of Mercy in response to Pope Francis’ appeal for works specifics of mercy. Today, the initiative unites more than 400 charisms from all over Brazil to, “together, make this experience of loving Jesus forsaken”. To the Pontiff, Edwin delivered a letter and illustrative material that presents the entire trajectory of the project, which takes place thanks to improvements, and how this experience has fertilized community life in the country.

“With God there’s a way” has held evangelization and welcoming meetings in different cities in Brazil. The next one, in its sixth edition, is scheduled for November 5th in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. The itinerant demonstration, which has already taken place in Argentina, seeks to awaken in people living on the streets the desire to change their lives, leaving the streets to seek clinical and spiritual support.

The story of the Lumen Work

The project of social transformation and restoration of dignity is carried out by the Lumen Evangelization Work, which was born as a group of young people in 1989 with the charism of “coming out of oneself and meeting the other, especially those who suffer most”. The entity is present in 12 dioceses in Brazil and, recently, in Bafatá, Guinea-Bissau. There are 30 shelters and social centers for evangelization in needy communities that embrace entire families living on the streets.

“These are evangelization, educational, sports and cultural activities, where we try to insert Christian principles, receiving the sacraments, being loved and cared for to become good Christians. So, we plant this seed in the work in the communities and welcomes that Jesus crucified and abandoned in shelters, always inserted in parish realities, together with our parish priests, where we discern where we should go, where we should act, in which reality together with the parish we need to be a response. “

“The future today is to look into the eyes of the Holy Father, to unite more and more with the Church, with those who suffer, with other communities, and let God lead. We don’t make plans, but let God make his plans and that we can all dream God’s dreams.”

