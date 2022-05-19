Project “With God has a way” from Brazil is presented to Pope Francis

The project of social transformation and restoration of dignity to homeless people is developed by the Lumen Evangelization Work. Edwin Costa was the one who gave Francisco a letter and illustrative material about “With God there’s a way”, which show how this experience has fertilized community life in Brazil. Today, the initiative unites more than 400 charisms to, “together, make this experience of loving Jesus forsaken”.

The founder of Casa do Menor, Father Renato Chiera, met Francis at the end of the General Audience in St. Peter’s Square. To Vatican News, he told that he went to thank him for the example and …

Andressa Collet and Silvonei José – Vatican News

At the end of this Wednesday’s General Audience (18), as has been the case in recent weeks, the Pope has welcomed several pilgrims present in St. Peter’s Square. As was the case with a trio of Brazilians who work together to develop a special mission in Guinea-Bissau: Fr. Renato Chiera, from Casa do Menor, and the couple from Obra Lumen de Evangelização, Edwin Costa with his wife Raquel. In an interview with Silvonei José, Edwin spoke of the joy of bringing “good news” to the Pontiff about the assistance works and of representing the communities in Brazil and Africa, “who would also like to express all the gratitude they have to the Holy Father for the words of encouragement”:

Edwin and Raquel, from the Lumen Work, and Fr. Chiera, from Casa do Menor

“With God there is a way”

Edwin talks about people, many marked by chemical dependency, prostitution and violence, who were rescued on the street, through the 2016 project “With God has a way”, which emerged in the Year of Mercy in response to Pope Francis’ appeal for works specifics of mercy. Today, the initiative unites more than 400 charisms from all over Brazil to, “together, make this experience of loving Jesus forsaken”. To the Pontiff, Edwin delivered a letter and illustrative material that presents the entire trajectory of the project, which takes place thanks to improvements, and how this experience has fertilized community life in the country.

“With God there’s a way” has held evangelization and welcoming meetings in different cities in Brazil. The next one, in its sixth edition, is scheduled for November 5th in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. The itinerant demonstration, which has already taken place in Argentina, seeks to awaken in people living on the streets the desire to change their lives, leaving the streets to seek clinical and spiritual support.

The story of the Lumen Work

The project of social transformation and restoration of dignity is carried out by the Lumen Evangelization Work, which was born as a group of young people in 1989 with the charism of “coming out of oneself and meeting the other, especially those who suffer most”. The entity is present in 12 dioceses in Brazil and, recently, in Bafatá, Guinea-Bissau. There are 30 shelters and social centers for evangelization in needy communities that embrace entire families living on the streets.

“These are evangelization, educational, sports and cultural activities, where we try to insert Christian principles, receiving the sacraments, being loved and cared for to become good Christians. So, we plant this seed in the work in the communities and welcomes that Jesus crucified and abandoned in shelters, always inserted in parish realities, together with our parish priests, where we discern where we should go, where we should act, in which reality together with the parish we need to be a response. “