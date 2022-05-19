On the 17th, the Official Gazette (DOU) published the Provisional Measure (MP) 1117/2022. In it, there is a rule for the preparation of the minimum floor price table for road freight. In short, the PM reduces the percentage of variation in the price of diesel from 10% to 5% to correct the values ​​in the table. The measure comes after the announcement of another hike in the price of diesel oil last week.

Provisional Measure amends road freight price table

Created in 2018, after the truck drivers’ strike, the legislation on the National Policy on Minimum Floors for Road Cargo Transport establishes that ANTT must publish the table every 6 months. In this way, the floor for the semester is determined.

Furthermore, the text also estimates that the table must undergo an update whenever there are changes in the price of the product equal to or greater than 10%. With the change introduced by the MP, the percentage was reduced to 5%.

From now on, whenever there are changes in the price of diesel oil in the domestic market greater than 5% in relation to the price in the calculation spreadsheet, ANTT must update the price table.

According to a note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency, “With this, we intend to give sustainability to the road freight transport sector. And, in particular, the self-employed truck driver, in order to provide a fair remuneration compatible with the costs of the activity“.

In order to create the price list, in addition to the value of the product, the number of km traveled in carrying out fronts, loaded axle, is also considered. In addition, the distances and specificities of the loads are considered, as well as the spreadsheet used to obtain the respective minimum floors.

In addition, last week, Petrobras announced an 8.87% increase in the price of diesel for distributors. According to the company, the wholesale price of a liter of fuel went from R$4.51 to R$4.91. That is, there was an increase of R$ 0.40, which has been charged since the 10th.

Image: Regiane_Ferraz / Shutterstock.com