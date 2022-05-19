Quina, contest 5,856: nobody hits the five dozen and the prize accumulates in R$ 14 million | lotteries

Nobody got the five scores right in Quina’s 5,856 contest, which took place on Wednesday night (18) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The prize accrued.

For this Thursday’s draw (19), the predicted value for winning bets is BRL 14 million.

See the dozens drawn: 12, 38, 47, 56, 66

78 bets with four hits took BRL 7,456.35

6,937 bets with three hits won BRL 79.84

178,809 bets with two hits received BRL 3.09

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, the bets that match five tens wins. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with just five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.