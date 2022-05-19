Rafael talks about Cristiano Ronaldo at Botafogo, and the joke has repercussions in Portugal

Last week, in an interview with Flow Sporte Club, Rafael talked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. As Manchester United will not play in the next edition of the Champions League, rumors have surfaced that the striker could leave the English club. In this sense, the right-back of the Botafogo said he believes the Portuguese will leave the Red Devils and joked about the possibility of seeing him at Alvinegro Carioca.

– Dude, I’ll be honest, I think it can be. He’s not so happy there, from what I hear the guys don’t really want him there either, I don’t know. Looks like it’s both ways, you know? But he has to see where he goes too, it’s no use just going to play in the Champions League, because it won’t solve it. He’s scoring a lot of goals, he’s just not winning. I don’t know, but I think it will. Sometimes he doesn’t want to play in the Champions League, he wants to play in the Brasileirão, he comes to Botafogo (laughs). We’re rich, aren’t we? (laughs) – joked the alvinegro defender.

The joke had repercussions in Portugal. The newspaper “A Bola”, this Wednesday, reported the statement by the right-back and wrote the following headline in the article: “CRISTIANO RONALDO DESIRED IN… BOTAFOGO”. Check out the photo below:

The cover of the article in the newspaper “A Bola” with the following sentence: “CRISTIANO RONALDO DESIRED IN… BOTAFOGO” (Photo: Reproduction/Newspaper “A Bola”)

– Rafael, the Botafogo side, had a prolonged spell at United, between 2008 and 2015, and in an interview in Brazil, he expressed his admiration for the striker and his desire, in a joking way, to take Cristiano Ronaldo to the team led by the Portuguese Luís Castro – says an excerpt from the article in the newspaper “A Bola”.

Also jokingly, Rafael shared the publication of the newspaper “A Bola” and wrote that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a reserve for Botafogo’s strikers.

– Come to be the bench of Erison and Matheus (Nascimento), there’s no way – wrote the side of Botafogo